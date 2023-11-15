Since the figure is better understood if we know what we could do with that speed, it has been estimated that it could be used to download about 150 movies every second. Without a doubt, an achievement that we hope will become massive in the near future.

The fastest Internet connection

This amazing project is the work of Tsinghua University (China), in collaboration with China Mobile, Huawei Technologies, Cernet Corporation and 40 other universities. The fastest internet network on the planet is one that covers more than three thousand kilometers of fiber optic cabling which runs from the city of Beijing to the cities of Wuhan, in the center, and Canton in the southeast of China.

The ultra-high-speed next-generation Internet backbone linking Beijing-Wuhan-Guangzhou with a total length of more than 3,000 kilometers was officially opened at Tsinghua University on the 13th. Wu Jianping, project leader of the Future Internet Test Facility (FITI), dean of the… https://t.co/6HSnjZo4C9 November 15, 2023 • 16:23

The red troncal, so named because it constitutes a primary data path between cities, was activated in July and officially launched this week, after working reliably and passing all operational tests. The Beijing-Wuhan-Guangzhou connection is part of China’s Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI), a project 10 years in the making and the latest version of the China National Education and Research Network (Cernet).

In a press conference from Tsinghua University, Wang Lei, vice president of Huawei Technologies, highlighted the capacity of this network, which has the capacity to transfer the equivalent of 150 HD movies in just one second. This is a great advance for streaming, the new way of consuming audiovisual content.

China stuns the world again

The 1,200 Gbps fiber network can send the equivalent of 150 movies per second, three times faster than its closest rival in the United States and reaches two years ahead of industry expectations. Most of the world’s Internet backbones operate at just 100 gigabits per second. Even the United States recently completed the transition to its fifth-generation Internet at 400 gigabits per second.

Wu Jianping, leader of the project, as well as affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, pointed out that this fact goes beyond a successful operation. The development of the world’s fastest Internet network positions China at the forefront of developing an even faster Internet in the near future.

It should be noted that this network also represents a great advance for the Asian giant” that seeks reduce its technological dependence on foreign countries, especially from countries like the United States and Japan. According to Chinese authorities, both the software and hardware used in the world’s fastest Internet network are domestically produced, this reinforces China’s progress and objective regarding its technological self-sufficiency.