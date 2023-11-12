Although the US, Europe, Canada and Australia have been trying for years to strengthen their position in the complex board of rare earths, China continues to play a crucial role. The figures speak clearly. It is estimated that in 2022, the Asian giant would account for 70% of global mining production and almost 85% of processing capacity. Percentages that become even more crucial if we take into account the value of these resources for the manufacture of batteries, turbines or even the defense field. Now and with the tensions with Washington as a backdrop, Beijing has decided to get (even more) serious with its export.

And that means creating a new protocol that guarantees that rare earths cannot be brought in or taken out of the country without Xi Jinping’s government being aware.

Objective: stricter control. China knows that its weight in the rare earths industrial chain is resounding. And against a delicate backdrop, marked by tension with the United States and the West’s attempts to loosen its control, it has decided to assert that force. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) has decided to review the list of products whose export and import must be subject to control by the authorities. And for the first time, as confirmed by Global Times, linked to the Chinese Communist Party, it has included rare earths.

Under the supervision of Beijing. In a circular published on Tuesday, the Ministry clarifies that companies must immediately report shipments, quantities and export dates of all bulk goods included in the list. All this data will pass to the chambers of commerce, which will collect, analyze and then transfer it to the Government. Global Times assures that the objective is to maintain statistical records, but qualifies the “strategic” value of rare earths and the possibilities opened by the new official protocol.

“The measure will provide comprehensive data on rare earth exports, including volume and price, with the purpose of ensuring the healthy and stable development of these valuable resources in the digital era,” Wang Guoqing, research director, told the Asian newspaper. from Beijing Lange Steel Information Research Center. Another objective, the newspaper states, is to “formulate appropriate policies” for exports and strengthen the industry.

New, yes; surprising, no. The new restrictions will a priori last two years, until October 2025, and will also affect the import of other valuable goods, such as oil, iron ore or potassium fertilizers. Beijing’s decision may be new, but it is not novel and it is certainly not surprising. In 2010, China already closed the tap on rare earths to Japan during a diplomatic crisis between both countries and in recent months it has made some moves in a similar direction.

In July Mofcom published a protocol precisely to control exports of germanium and gallium, two crucial metals for semiconductors and the electric automotive industry; and in October it announced a similar measure that affected graphite. Beijing has also placed restrictions on its magnet production technology. Under the label “rare earths” a group of 17 chemical elements is included, such as tuli or cerium, highly valued by the industry.

The context, essential. To understand China’s decision, it is essential to understand its context, marked above all by tensions with Washington. With the help of its allies, the US has severely restricted China’s access to its technology, a pressure that it still plans to reinforce: recently we told you how the Biden administration was working on a new package of prohibitions with which it aims to prevent arrival of certain technology to China and its related countries. Curiously, Mofcom’s announcement comes just a few days before Biden himself and Xi Jinping meet in San Francisco.

Steps to loosen control. The protocol of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce is not the only novelty in the rare earths sector. While Beijing tightens its restrictions, the West continues to look for ways to loosen the iron grip of Chinese industry. A few days ago Reuters reported on Canadian, German and Australian mining movements in that direction and Finland also raised its chest at the end of October due to the discovery of kukharenkoite and cordilite in the Solki deposit, key minerals for batteries.

