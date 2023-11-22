China controls the world’s production of graphite with indisputable force. In 2021, it produced no less than 820,000 tons of this mineral, while Brazil, which is the second country in this classification, barely touched 68,000 tons. And Mozambique, the third in the running, settled for 30,000 tons. This mineral is crucial for the automotive industry for a compelling reason: has a fundamental role in the manufacture of the anode of the batteries used by electric cars.

China monopolizes 90% of the graphite, which places this country in a privileged position that Xi Jinping’s Administration has taken advantage of to stop supplying the US and the countries in its orbit. With this movement, China attacks two fronts simultaneously. The first is obvious: turning off the graphite tap is a way to respond to US sanctions on semiconductors. However, this step also seeks to strengthen China’s already very solid position in the electric car market.

However, graphite is not the only weapon in the hands of Xi Jinping’s government if we stick to the raw materials market. It also controls the production of two other minerals that play a fundamental role in the semiconductor, electric car and telecommunications industries: germanium and gallium. And in the current situation of tension between the alliance led by the US and China, the Government of the latter country is not hesitating to exercise its control of these three minerals in order to defend its interests.

China is making a real show of force to the US and Europe

The strict control of germanium and gallium exports by the Chinese Administration came into force on August 1. And that of graphite will intensify starting next December 1. Xi Jinping’s government defends that this strategy is a fundamental ingredient of its national security policy, an argument that coincides almost word for word with that used by the US every time it deploys a new package of sanctions aimed at Chinese companies.

Producers have to apply for an export license before delivering these raw materials to their customers.

In practice, these measures by the Chinese Administration force producers of graphite, germanium and gallium to apply for an export license before delivering these raw materials to their customers outside China’s borders. Exporters necessarily have to specify to which client they are going to deliver these minerals and What are they going to be used for?. And, of course, the Chinese Administration has the power to prohibit the export of any of these raw materials if it considers it necessary.

During the months of August and September, China barely exported gallium and germanium, although in October it allowed its producers to sell small quantities of these minerals to their foreign clients. With graphite it is doing exactly the same, and nothing seems to indicate that in the short or medium term the panorama will change in the slightest.

This constant tug-of-war is nothing more than a reminder to the US and its allies of the control capacity that the Chinese Government exercises over some of the essential raw materials for the semiconductor and automotive industries. Furthermore, the impossibility of predicting What will be China’s next move? plunges the raw materials market into uncertainty that frequently triggers an increase in the price of minerals subject to this scrutiny.

Cover Image: Steve Jurvetson

More information: Bloomberg

