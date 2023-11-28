Chu Junhao is not a magician, but he seemed like one a few weeks ago. On Halloween night, this veteran physicist, director of the Faculty of Sciences at Donghua University, participated in a scientific conference in Shanghai, and he did so to present a technology that his country has been pursuing for years: invisibility.

Invisibility cloak. This is how this academic referred to a singular material that he showed with the help of two assistants, who were holding an apparently translucent sheet behind which Chu Junhao stood. His legs could be seen blurred behind the sheet, but then, the surprise: the assistants turned the sheet 90 degrees, and suddenly his legs, as if by magic, disappeared.









Not magic, science. As indicated in El Mundo, the physicist explained that the panel had a lenticular grid made up of rows of small convex cylindrical lenses. The effect achieved with such an arrangement is precisely that light is refracted regularly: “Each vertical lens can shrink and thin objects parallel to it, so that light can be refracted. When a row of convex cylindrical lenses form a grating, it is produce several images that are too small to be perceived by the eyes, achieving an invisibility effect,” Chu Junhao explained.

Harry Potter would be proud. The academic himself joked with the famous reference to the fictional character and stated that “in the future, everyone will have Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak in their closet.” For Chu Junhao, advances in materials technology will make it possible to have that invisibility cloak that “will change our lives.”

Obsession with invisibility. This type of technology has been the subject of study in China—and of course, in the United States—for years. In 2019, the Canadian company Hyperstealth Biotechnology announced the registration of patents on a new material that theoretically allowed the creation of invisibility cloaks. The advances in this sense have always been very surprising, but their journey has been equally uneven: the advances do not seem to have practical applications for end users. In December 2022, for example, a group of students created the InvisDefense, a coat capable of hiding the human body from CCTV cameras and which precisely raised the need to improve the recognition technology of these cameras. Still, there is a clear field of application for invisibility.

Military applications. If there is a clear objective for the application of this technology, it is the military. For years we have seen how the development of combat aircraft makes use of different types of techniques to make them invisible to enemy radars. There are also advances like the one that China announced in April 2022 to make ground military vehicles undetectable. It remains to be seen how the technology presented by Chun Juhao and his team is leveraged.

