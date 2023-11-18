It is a climate paradox. Every time we turn on the air conditioners in our homes we contribute to greater energy consumption and CO2 emissions that, ultimately, end up contributing to global warming. Last year a group of researchers took out the calculator to estimate how much exactly and concluded that air conditioning is responsible for the emission of about 1.95 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually, almost 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse.

In China they are convinced that there is another way to acclimatize our buildings, one that, they say, improves energy efficiency and helps combat climate change. Which? Incorporate a peculiar cooling ceramic into our homes.

Goal: better cooling. That is the ambitious goal set by a group of researchers from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU), including professors Edwin Tso Chi-yan and Wang Zuankai. What they have basically been working on is a PRC material—acronym for “passive radiative cooling”—that makes it possible for an object to reach a temperature lower than the ambient values ​​of its surroundings.

The result is a special ceramic that – its creators claim – manages to cool without the need for energy or special substances. How and to what extent they have just explained it in detail in a Science article. “It achieves advanced optical properties while offering solid applicability,” says Tso.





Application of ceramics in the envelope and roof of various constructions.

Beyond color. The CityU team is by no means the first to pursue that goal. For years, the team led by Professor Xiulin Ruan, from Purdue University (USA), has been working on a superwhite paint, endowed with an extraordinary capacity to reflect sunlight, more than 98%, which allows it to reflect it away from buildings and keep the spaces below their surface cool. At CityU they wanted to go several steps further, focusing on both the properties of the color and the structure of the material.

Alumina and beetles. It sounds like a strange mix, but both elements play an important role in the ceramics developed by the university. To achieve their objective, the experts have focused on two major fronts, or rather the optical properties in two wavelength ranges: solar and mid-infrared. “Efficient cooling requires high reflectivity in the former to minimize solar heat gain and high emissivity in the latter range to maximize radiative heat dissipation,” comment the experts.

For their purpose they have used two peculiar resources: alumina, which is the oxide of aluminum and one of the most important ingredients in the constitution of clays; and the Cyphochilus, a genus of beetles that usually live in Southeast Asia and stand out for their shiny white shell. The first explains the porous nature of ceramics and helps it reduce solar absorption. The example of the second, to effectively disperse the wavelength of sunlight.





Ceramic samples with different shapes and patterns.





Ceramic colored to adapt to aesthetic needs.

Above 95%. These are the percentages that Professors Tso, Zuankai and the rest of their team boast about. “By mimicking the biowhiteness of Cyphochilus and optimizing the pore structure based on Mie dispersion, the cooling ceramic effectively disperses almost the entire wavelength of sunlight, resulting in a near-ideal solar reflectivity of 99. 6%”, details CityU: “It also achieves a high thermal emission in the infrared of 96.5%.” Its technicians claim that the first percentage represents “a record of high solar reflectivity” and that the optical properties of its ceramics exceed those of current state-of-the-art construction materials.

“The cooling ceramic is made of alumina, which provides the desired UV resistance degradation, which is a common concern of most polymer-based PRC designs.” Furthermore, they say, it gives it an “extraordinary fire resistance” that allows it to withstand more than 1,000º C and a resistance that exceeds most materials with polymers and metals.





The new ceramic mimics the “biowhitening” of the Cyphochilus.

sticking out chest. The CityU does not stop there and they take advantage of the other advantages of their cooling ceramic, at least according to their own tests, which would show levels of “durability, versatility and profitability” that are especially interesting in the face of their commercial expansion. The researchers assure that its manufacture does not require expensive equipment or materials and the result is a resistant, robust ceramic with mechanical resistance, “ideal for outdoor applications.”

Its nature also reduces the Leidenfrost effect and allows efficient evaporative cooling. “The good thing about cooling ceramic is that it meets the requirements of both high-performance RPC and real-world applications,” says Professor Tso. To facilitate its commercial implementation, the new ceramic can also be provided with a double layer and adopt various colors.

Less energy, less emissions. The cooling systems that we usually use in our homes have a significant energy and environmental bill. Calculations published last year by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Xerox PARC show that air conditioning is responsible for the equivalent of 1.95 billion tons of CO2 annually, 3.94% of greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse.

If it prospers and manages to expand commercially, CityU’s work could change those figures. “Our experiment showed that applying cooling ceramics to the roof of a house can provide more than 20% of electricity for space cooling, confirming the potential of cooling ceramics to reduce people’s dependence on cooling strategies. of active cooling and offers a sustainable solution to avoid grid overload, greenhouse gas emissions and urban heat islands,” concludes Tso.

