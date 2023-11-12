South Korean companies Samsung and SK Hynix dominate the DRAM and NAND chip market. Only the American company Micron Technology can keep up with them. According to the consulting firm Statista, Samsung closed the third quarter of 2022 with a market share of 40.7%, which places it within a comfortable distance of SK Hynix, with 28.8%, and Micron, which has a 26.4% share. It is unlikely that these figures have changed much in recent months, so they serve as a reference.

The Chinese market is very important for these three companies. Currently, the management leadership of Micron’s subsidiary in China is negotiating with the Xi Jinping Administration to resume its commercial activity. And at the end of last May the Cyberspace Administration of China, which is the Chinese internet regulator, prohibited its companies from buying its chips from Micron because it suspected that they could compromise the security of its networks and critical information. linked to China’s supply chain.

This is the official justification of the Government, but it is reasonable to accept that this measure above all acts as part of China’s response to the sanctions that the US is deploying. For Samsung and SK Hynix, the Chinese market is as important as it is for Micron. In fact, these two companies have cutting-edge plants on Chinese soil which largely seek to respond to the Chinese market itself. Samsung produces NAND Flash chips in Xian, and SK Hynix manufactures DRAM ICs in Wuxi and NAND Flash in Dalian.

China is investing millions in its memory chip manufacturers

This coin has another side. Until now, Chinese integrators have largely depended on foreign memory chip manufacturers, and Xi Jinping’s government wants to end this subordination. The sanctions of the US and its allies prevent Chinese electronic equipment manufacturers from accessing the most advanced memory technologies of the three companies we have talked about in the previous paragraphs, which clearly reduces their competitiveness.

The Chinese government has no choice but to take the necessary steps to stop depending on foreign DRAM and NAND chip manufacturers.

The conflict between Huawei and SK Hynix clearly exemplifies the current situation. And this last company is investigating how its 176-layer UFS 3.1 NAND Flash and LPDDR5 chips have arrived in the Mate 60 Pro, which is Huawei’s new flagship smartphone. Interestingly, SK Hynix’s research has overlapped with that of the US Administration, which has finally determined that the Kirin 9000S SoC of this Chinese mobile has been manufactured by SMIC using deep ultraviolet lithography equipment manufactured by the Dutch company ASML.

Under the current circumstances, the Chinese Government has no choice but to take the necessary steps to stop depending on foreign DRAM and NAND chip manufacturers. Otherwise you run the risk of the competitiveness of your electronic equipment integrators going down the drain. As can be expected, the Administration led by Xi Jinping has already started. In early November he invested $2 billion in memory chip maker Changxin Xinqiao through China Integrated Circuit Industry.

However, this has been only the first step in a strategy that is surely much more ambitious. In fact, this week Bloomberg revealed that the Chinese Government’s investment in Changxin Xinqiao is actually much larger: no less than 5.4 billion dollars.

This figure is a priori sufficient to set up a new cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing plant that will surely seek to minimize the dependence that Chinese companies have on foreign memory chip manufacturers. In any case, in all likelihood Xi Jinping’s Administration will also invest in the short term in CXMT (ChangXin Memory Technologies), which is another of its main producers of DRAM chips.

Cover image: SK Hynix

More information: Bloomberg

In Xataka: NVIDIA’s warning is now real: China has designed an extremely powerful chip for artificial vision