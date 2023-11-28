loading…

The Chinese research team claims that the Beijing military is capable of detecting and killing the United States’ B-21 stealth bomber. Photo/via The Star

BEIJING – China claims to be able to detect and kill the United States (US) B-21 stealth bomber and its group of accompanying drones.

This claim was made by a team of Chinese researchers who held a virtual duel between the two countries’ stealth aircraft, as reported by the South China Morning Post, Tuesday (28/11/2023). This virtual air battle simulation was held to see what it would take to win a real air battle in the future.

The results show that, with a combination of advanced hardware and new tactics, China can detect opponents in advance.

In one war simulation, a B-21 Raider-like stealth platform and its group of escort drones were shot down by a Chinese air-to-air missile, which can reach a top speed of Mach 6.

However, if the US launches a counterattack, the struggle for air dominance between the two most powerful countries on Earth will become very complex and intense. “It took hours before things subsided,” said a research team led by professor Chen Jun with Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xian, in a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica last month.

After months of delays, the United States’ new Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider made its first flight on November 10.

Although only capable of speeds of around 1,000 km/h, slightly below the speed of sound, the next-generation stealth bomber will play a central role in the US Air Force’s Penetrating Counter Air (PCA) strategy tailored to potential engagements with Chinese military aircraft.

Beijing, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan and much of the South China Sea, has built several powerful area denial capabilities including a large radar network and hypersonic anti-ship missiles to deter foreign intervention.

Most countries, including the US, do not recognize Taiwan as an independent country but oppose the use of any force to change the status quo.