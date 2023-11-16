An important diplomatic meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping took place in San Francisco, California on Wednesday. It was the first meeting in over a year, and Xi Jinping’s first visit to the United States since 2017. The two spoke for about four hours, and observers said they achieved moderate but still notable results.

Among other things, China agreed to re-establish military communications with the United States: “Let’s return to direct, open and clear communications,” Biden said speaking to the press after the meeting. China cut off military communications with the United States in August 2022, after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, a de facto independent island that China claims as its own. Since then, China had stopped informing the United States of any exercises, maneuvers or movements of its armed forces, and the United States had done the same.

Biden said that, in addition to military communications, direct communications between the two presidents and between high-level representatives of their respective governments will also resume: “We have decided that each of us can pick up the phone and call directly,” Biden said .

The two presidents also discussed the problem of drug trafficking: Xi Jinping said that China will reduce the export to the United States of substances used for the production of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has been creating enormous public health problems in the United States for years .

There has been no progress on the big issue of Taiwan, on which China and the United States have very distant ideas and interests: China claims the island as its own, while the United States considers it an independent country. Biden reiterated that the issue must be resolved peacefully, but that the United States will continue to supply weapons to Taiwan as a deterrent against a possible armed intervention by China to annex the island. However, Biden did not clarify whether, in that case, the United States would intervene militarily in Taiwan, as he had declared several times in the past.

Biden said he was satisfied with the meeting and the results achieved. “The United States and China have a competitive relationship,” he told reporters. “It’s my responsibility to try to make it rational and manageable, so as to avoid conflicts.” At the end of the press conference a journalist asked him if, after the meeting, he would still define Xi Jinping as a “dictator”, a term that Biden had used last June and which the Chinese government did not like very much. Even now, however, Biden has essentially answered yes: «It is. He is a dictator in the sense that he is a man who leads a communist country, with a system of government completely different from ours.”

Here’s the moment US President Joe Biden said he still believes his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was a dictator, casting a shadow over what both sides had characterized as their most productive meeting to date https://t.co/StCwJXpSUb pic.twitter.com/FovmxfQ2bT — Bloomberg (@business) November 16, 2023

Biden and Xi Jinping met during the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), an organization that brings together some countries bordering the Pacific Ocean. It was a highly anticipated event, especially because at the moment relations between China and the United States are extremely tense: also for this reason no one expected great results.

