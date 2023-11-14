When it comes to operating a submarine there are certain fundamental factors. And having good power and going unnoticed by potential enemies are two important advantages on the list. A team of researchers from Shanghai claims to have taken a decisive step to advance this double objective. The key is a new propulsion system with a pump-jet that allows greater thrust to be achieved in certain conditions and – just as relevant – reduce by more than 90% the annoying and telltale vibrations.

When some Chinese submersibles move, they encounter a problem that reduces their power and stealth. As detailed by the South China Morning Post, to propel themselves they use a covered propeller with the rotor located inside a duct that presents certain handicaps.

Between the internal face of this structure and the rotor blades themselves there is a small space, an inappreciable clearance, but enough for cavitation to be generated inside, bubbles that harm the submarine’s progress in two ways: they slow down its progress and reveal their presence.

The value of rethinking design

That is the problem that the Shanghai experts wanted to minimize. As? Basically with a new design and using material of which no details have been revealed.

The technicians wanted to tackle the unwanted effects of the pump-jet with a redesign in which the outer edge of the blades cuts into the walls of the rotor duct. Result: the tips no longer remain in direct contact with the water, vibrations and noise are reduced at most frequencies and thrust is even gained at slower speeds. Experts in fact calculate that the signals that could reveal the presence of the submarine are reduced by more than 90%.

Those are at least the conclusions left by the simulations that have already been carried out on the ground.

The application is interesting because of how well implemented pump-jet propulsion is, incorporated in some important submersibles of classes such as the Virginia or Seawolf, both from the USA. Also because one of the big problems with the Asian giant’s first nuclear submarines was precisely the noise they generatedwhich made it easier for other countries to track them.

The Chinese are not the first in fact to try to reduce turbulence in the rotors.

The great advance of the Shanghai technicians would focus on the key element that solves the equation: having a versatile sealing material, capable of avoiding the unwanted effects caused by water and at the same time not hindering the movement of the rotor. The details of his proposal, however, are unknown. At the moment it has only emerged that they create a seal with fine fibers and that Chinese scientists have also chosen to coat the tips of the blades.

Not everything is an advantage in the system. As explained by the team itself in the Chinese Journal of Ship Research, when operating at maximum speed, jet propulsion becomes less efficient. The effect is compensated, however, in the opposite scenario, with lower gears. The thrust of the device is in these cases about 10% greater. A plus to which is added above all the ability to reduce unwanted… and noisy vibrations by more than 90%.

They are not the only advances that China has made in terms of submarines and strategy. Last summer, a group of researchers published a study in the Chinese Journal of Ship Research in which they claim to have found a way to record the traces left by submersibles, even the most advanced ones. As? With the help of ultrasensitive magnetic detectors and an interesting approach: taking advantage of the extremely low frequency signal of the bubbles.

“It provides a new solution for the detection and tracking of submarines,” the Chinese researchers state in their study, in which they point out that these signals generated by the bubbles may be stronger than the sensitivity of advanced magnetic anomaly detectors.

Cover image: Wikipedia (SteKrueBe)

In Xataka: Three weeks immersed and a firing range of 50 kilometers: the Spanish submarine that Navantia wants to sell to India