Planting Juncao and building railways, Sino-African cooperation has fostered greater job opportunities, raised living standards, promoted economic prosperity, improved the ecosystem and helped local people enjoy shared well-being…

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the principles of authenticity, concrete results, friendship and good faith for China’s relations with Africa. Over the past decade, both China and Africa have worked side by side to broaden the scope of cooperation. Roads, bridges, lessons, crops… More and more Africans have realized their dreams and have a future full of opportunities thanks to China-Africa cooperation.

A blade of grass brought happiness in life

A tiny blade of grass from China, transported by sea, has been spread to 106 countries and regions, effectively solving problems such as poverty, soil erosion and desertification. It is Juncao, also known as Chinese herb or happy herb.

This mycorrhizal technique is a successful practice explored by China during the poverty reduction process and also offers an important contribution that promotes global sustainable development. Through the cultivation of edible mushrooms, the mycorrhizal technique has solved the worldwide problem that the production of the latter could necessarily be based on the felling of trees and has been applied in over 100 countries.

Rwanda is one of the least developed countries in the world and food insecurity and malnutrition have been long-standing problems, however, China’s Juncao cultivation technique has brought new hope to local farmers. According to Chen Xiaobin, head of the expert group of the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center, more than 35,000 farmers in Rwanda have received training in this regard and more than 3,800 families have engaged in production using the technique. Numerous local farmers who lack jobs and financial resources have benefited from learning this system: “a former translator from the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center who learned the mycorrhizal technique started producing bags of substrate with Juncao. In less than a year, she has built her home in the center of Huye and sent her children to a good local school. Her family’s life has changed radically.”

Pascasie Niragira works in social services in Kigali, Rwanda, and studied mushroom cultivation technique at Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University in China and the China-Rwanda Agriculture Technology Demonstration Center. Since then, Niragira has guided women in financial difficulty to grow and sell mushrooms, and the production team she has started is able to produce 3,000 bags of substrate per month, and part of the profits are used to help children receive a adequate education and maintaining good nutritional status, and Niragira has become a leader in local poverty reduction.

The data from African countries fully demonstrate the importance of the mycorrhizal technique on the ecosystem. In Rwanda, Giant Juncao cultivation reduced soil erosion by 97.05 to 98.9% compared to maize cultivation while water loss was reduced by 80 to 91.9%. This technique has been listed as a key project of the national soil erosion control. According to statistics, 64% of cultivated land in southern Lesotho is severely eroded, and local scholars believe that cooperation with China to plant pennise groves will help maintain and restore existing cultivated lands, preserve water sources, prevent wind and sand improving crop yields.

Currently, this “simple but functional, high-efficiency and beneficial” technique has been included in the project list of the China-United Nations Peace and Development Fund and has become an important agricultural technology for implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and offering solutions by China.

A railway that shortens distances

The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway was built by the China Road And Bridge Corporation with Chinese standards, technologies and equipment. Since the official opening on 31 May 2017, the Kenyan Railway has been operating safely for over 6 years. The trains on this “road to happiness” are all from the CRRC Group which at the same time also provides maintenance services. In Kenya, the lives of the inhabitants have been improved thanks to the latter. Since the railway began operation, travel time from Nairobi to Mombasa has been reduced from 10 to just over 4 hours, revolutionizing the way Kenyans travel. The number of passengers has increased steadily and passenger trains will be added during peak seasons and holiday periods, and it is increasingly difficult to find a ticket during peak periods.

Fez, a single mother, is one of the many passengers. To get a better salary, she found a job in Nairobi and had to leave her daughter in her hometown of Mombasa. Traveling between the two cities was extremely difficult for her, and a 500 kilometer journey was long and dangerous, until the railway opened in 2017, which halved the time she needed to get home. “The train is punctual and safe. I can see my mother and daughter more often,” concluded Fes.

Today, the Mombasa-Nairobi railway has become a “business” for Kenya: 6 trains a day, carrying 7,000 to 10,000 passengers, and 16 trains carrying 40% of the goods between the port of Mombasa and the hinterland.

CRRC Group and Mombasa-Nairobi Railway Operation Company have designed a customized training system for Kenyan employees. For locomotive maintenance alone, CRRC has created 7 job positions and planned career paths for local workers. A Kenyan employee must first receive training on theoretical knowledge of locomotives and operational safety, and after passing the exam, practical training will begin. At all stages, African employees will receive private teaching and will be followed step by step by professionals. According to statistics, for the Mombasa-Nairobi route, more than 1,700 technicians and management personnel have been trained in the Kenyan railway sector. Under the guidance of Chinese teachers, groups of young Kenyans have started new careers. The head of the Kenya Railways’ business operations team has praised the fact that China has allowed a team to remain that has enabled Kenya to reap tangible benefits.

According to a Chinese aphorism: “Give people fish and you will feed them for a day. Teach them to fish and you will feed them for a lifetime,” the mutual understanding and exchanges between China and Africa continue to increase, the sincere friendship between people is increasingly firm, and China-Africa cooperation is reaching a new level.