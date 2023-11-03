On her youngest child, Fuji’s, 21st birthday, Dewi Zuhriati or better known as Oma Gala, made a special request to her child.

In her upload on Instagram, Oma Gala posted a photo of her youngest child and wrote a long birthday greeting.

“HBD, Mama’s beautiful child, I wish you a long life, always be healthy, and remain a cheerful child and remain yourself,” wrote Haji Faisal’s wife.

In her upload, Fuji’s mother also said that she was very proud of her youngest child, because she considered Fuji to always be strong in the face of anything.

“Mama and papa are very proud of Uti, who is always strong in everything,” continued Grandma Gala.

Then, the mother made a special request to her child, namely that she hoped that Fuji could resume his studies which had stopped.

“Mama prays that Uti can go to college again like Da Febi wanted. Uda Febi and Sis Vanes really want Uti to study law first,” he wrote.

However, Dewi said that she supports whatever Fuji decides at this time, even if he wants to change his major in college.

“But for mom now, if Uti wants another major, mom will definitely support everyone,” continued Dewi.

Lastly, Dewi also prayed for her daughter to be more successful and become an inspiration to many people. Not to forget, he also included a message for Fuji to remain humble.

“Best prayers for my beautiful daughter, she will continue to be an inspiration for everyone, I hope Uti will be more successful and remain humble, amen. We love you,” wrote Dewi.

For your information, Fuji deliberately applied for a leave of absence from college as his career as a Sleebgram continued to accelerate. When he applied for leave from college last year, he was registered as a student at the Faculty of Law at Udayana University, Bali.