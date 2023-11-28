The video game industry has changed over decades and generations have managed to adapt to new trends. However, this time the younger players are pushing hard and changing consumption patterns. A recent survey revealed that children and young people today no longer want physical games.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) conducted a survey of minors and gaming is the favorite gift. Children and young people prefer paying for a video game subscription, more than a game itself. They have very little interest in a video game in physical format for this holiday season

Children and young people in the US have no interest in video games in physical format

Soon, buying physical games in a store will be a thing of the past

According to a survey conducted by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) a 501 minors of 10 to 17 years In the United States, video game preferences have changed significantly. At the outset, it stands out that video games are the most desired gift above any other product for this 2023 holiday season. In this regard, it is noted that 72% of those surveyed want a gift related to gaming, surpassing interest in clothing, accessories, mobile devices, rides and, lastly, toys.

Now, the change that draws the most attention in consumer trends is found in what these children and young people who prefer gaming specifically want. In this regard, the ESA survey indicates that 39% of those surveyed want payment or a card that guarantees the enjoyment of a video game service such as Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, EA Play, Ubisoft+, etc.

Then, 38% of minors in the US stated that they also want a gift console this holiday season, while 29% They also included some amount of virtual currencies in their Christmas requests. Finally, just 22% showed interest in having a video game in physical format.

ESA celebrates that video games are the most desired gift this holiday season

The digital format is the favorite of the new generations

In this regard, the ESA mentions through its president and director Stan Pierre-Louis: “more than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, so it is not surprising that games are at the top of people’s wish lists. this year. Whether a family is purchasing a new console, upgrading their controllers and headsets, or adding new games and expansion packs to their library, we know that video games are a great tool for families to play together and connect during the holiday season and beyond.”

In the end, the physical format in video games has been on the way for years, but it accelerated during the pandemic. Today, there are stores that have decided to no longer sell games in physical format while the consumption of digital games advances by leaps and bounds. For their part, companies reveal that the smallest part of their game sales is in physical copies, like Capcom, with 9 out of 10 copies sold in digital format.

