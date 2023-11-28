A study shows that the majority of boys and girls this Christmas will ask for subscriptions or currency in video games like Fortnite before physical games.

Christmas holidays and visits from Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men They are usually moments of joy for many children, who look forward to opening their new video game under the Christmas tree. Although things have changed a bit.

We have been talking for years that the industry is trending towards digital games over the physical format, which is in the doldrums. Many consumers are already turning their backs on buy physical games…and that is especially true among the youngest, who have not known any other model.

That is reflected in this year’s letters from Santa Claus: according to a study by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), via NintendoLife, it shows that the majority of boys and girls prefer to ask for subscriptions or currency for online games (such as V-Bucks in Fortnite) before physical games.

Children prefer digital format

The study, carried out on 501 boys and girls between 10 and 17 years old in the United States, offers the following results, revealing that of all the children who will ask for something related to video games as a gift this Christmas, the 39% will ask for subscriptions.

Continuing with video games, 38% will ask for consoles, 32% will ask for accessories, 29% will ask for virtual currency in the game, and only 22% will order physical video games.

Of course, the important thing is that video games, in any of their forms, are the favorite type of gift.

He 72% will order something related to video gamesfollowed by 70% who will ask for money or gift cards, 66% who will ask for clothing and accessories, and 62% who will ask for technology, such as phones.

Only 38% will ask for physical toys, and only 26% will ask for books. Of those who request video games, 86% are boys and 59% girls.

As for adults, who also asked 500 adults between 18 and 65 years old, 32% recognize that they will buy something from video game this Christmas, either for themselves or as a gift. That figure increases by 57% in the case of fathers. Have you already started Christmas shopping?