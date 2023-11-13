Through a short message released in the last few hours tramite social, Naughty Dog has announced that chief technology officer Christian Gyrling has decided to leave the company for which he has worked for the past seventeen years.

The Californian studio wanted to wish Gyrling the best, who has announced to be ready for the new challenges he will encounter in his future. We don’t know what Gyrling will do now, but we know that his position as chief technology officer at Naughty Dog will be taken by Travis McIntoshanother veteran who has been part of the company’s workforce for nineteen years.

