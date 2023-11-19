Aardman has been left without its main clay supplier although it will be able to carry out the next Wallace & Gromit film.

Bad news for fans of Aardman, the studio that has given us such unique films as Chicken Run or the Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep sagas, becauseThe material to make their adorable characters is running out after its main clay supplier permanently closed the factory.

According to The Telegraph, the stop-motion studio used a special clay called Newplast, which came from the Newclay Product factorys that this year has decided to close the business due to the retirement of its owners. But don’t panic, because according to the publication, Aardman will be able to finish its new Wallace & Gromit movie by 2024.

As the owner of the factory explained to the newspaper, before closing they tried to transfer her business, but no one was interested in continuing with the clay business. “Aadrman bought all our remaining stock of clay from us so he could continue with his projects. They said it would serve them for about two years. They took about 40 boxes, that is, about 400 kg.”

An amount that does not seem to be enough to cover a new project, because although Aardman has never confessed how much clay is spent on each of its projects cinematographic, in a YouTube video from a few years ago, one of its technicians confessed that the studio used almost half a ton of clay on its films.

And while Aardman tries to figure out where they are going to get the clay for their next productions, fans of single-studio films will be able to enjoy the sequel to one of his most unforgettable films: Chicken Run, although now it will not be seen in theaters. Well, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets is coming to Netflix.

In this new Chicken Run movie we will see the chickens have adapted to their new life in an island away from humans where they have been able to create their own ideal society but the danger that a young hen faces will make them put their new happiness at risk. Premieres December 15.