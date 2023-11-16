Zebra and crocodile, the new culinary trend of 2024

The world is increasingly sensitive towards animal welfare, but a new trend is taking off. South Africa is focusing heavily on two types of meat in particular: zebra and crocodile.

As Gambero Rosso writes, the government, in fact, aims to legislate on an industry, that of wildlife, in a country where 80% of these animals are found on private land, and for this very reason they are considered the property of land owners. A legal oddity which over time has raised the market value of game and at the same time allowed growth in the numbers of this sector.

“The market growth of health-conscious and health-seeking consumers is evident products of sustainable origin that contribute to conservation of biodiversity, community development and which pose fewer risks to the environment. The South African industry of game meat is well positioned to serve this growing market nationally, regionally and internationally,” the government said at a press conference.

If approached correctly, the strategy is expected to create more than 200,000 jobs by 2030, with the majority of livestock coming from farms located on properties already home to 16 million wild animals.

The Department found that in 2016, nearly 180,000 wild animals that could have been made available for consumption were killed. The key elements of the strategy approved by the cabinet provide for approximately doubling of the annual production of game meat to over 100,000 tonnes by 2030, with the aim of ensuring that 85% of this production is fit for human consumption, a significant increase from the current 10%. The strategy also includes the transition from hunting to commercial production, with the creation of slaughterhouses.

To date, only a minimal amount of game meat has been sold through official channels. In 2019, around 3,000 tonnes of beef were exported to the United Arab Emirates, China and the European Union. zebra, crocodile e ostrich. Even though South Africa produces more than double the amount of game meat than Hart in New Zealand, its exports for 2020 amount to just $12 million, in stark contrast to New Zealanders’ exports of $122 million.

