So Lady Zaccagni: “I only see myself as blonde. In fact, I had thought about lightening them even more and going with shades of white”

Chiara Nasti, influencer and partner of Mattia Zaccagni, gave a Q&A to her followers on Instagram. These are her answers.

“I don’t think so because I don’t see myself in it at all: I only see myself as blonde. In fact, I had thought about lightening them even more and going with shades of white.”

“No, I don’t think so: it could be that when I’m under stress I don’t even realize it and I lose a little weight. But it’s something I hate when they point it out to me. Also because it’s said almost with contempt: but if you say that someone is getting fat is an insult.”

November 8, 2023 (changed November 8, 2023 | 09:00)

