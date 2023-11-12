Suara.com – The Chelsea vs Manchester Cuty match was fierce. The match between two big teams on matchday week 12 of the 2023-2024 Premier League ended with a score of 4-4, Monday (13/11/2023) early morning WIB.

Manchester City took the lead through Erling Haaland in the 25th minute, before Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling put the Blues ahead with goals in the 29th and 37th minutes respectively.

Manuel Akanji then brought Manchester City level before the end of the first half after converting Bernardo Silva’s pass.

In the second half, Haaland managed to score a brace and put Manchester City back ahead 3-2 when the match entered the 47th minute.

It took 20 minutes for Chelsea to find an equalizer scored by Nicolas Jackson.

The Citizens, nicknamed Manchester City, almost took home the victory that was in sight after Rodri scored a goal four minutes before the end of normal time.

However, former Man City player, Cole Palmer dispelled all these possibilities. He calmly scored a goal from the penalty spot in injury time, precisely in the 90+5 minute, to force the match to finish with a score of 4-4.

This result does not change Manchester City’s position. They remain at the top of the standings with a collection of 28 points from 12 matches, only one point ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal in second and third.

Meanwhile for Chelsea, one additional point has not made them move from mid-table. Mauricio Pochettino’s team is still in 10th place with 16 points.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Player Lineup

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Robert Sanchez; Reece James (Bad Taste 64′), Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Moses Caicedo (Armando Broja 90′), Enzo Fernandez (Mykhailo Mudryk 64′); Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson (90+6)

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Guardiol; Rodrigo Hernandez, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez (Mateo Kovacic 79′), Jeremy Doku (Jack Grealish 59′); Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola