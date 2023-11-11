Suara.com – Week 12 of the Premier League’s big match presents the Chelsea vs Manchester City duel. Chelsea will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London, Sunday (12/11) tonight at 23:30 WIB.

Even though it’s a big match, the positions of the two teams in the Premier League standings are now like heaven and earth. Manchester City is at the top of the standings with 27 points from 11 matches.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, who are still inconsistent this season with coach Mauricio Pochettino, are still stranded in 10th place in the 2023/2024 Premier League standings with a collection of 15 points from 11 matches.

However, in their last match Chelsea appeared strong at Tottenham Hotspur headquarters.

Despite being ‘helped’ by two Tottenham red cards, Chelsea won 4-1 with Cole Palmer contributing one goal from the penalty spot, while Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick.

“Of course Manchester City will be a tough challenge. We know it will be difficult, but we have to try to provide the best possible resistance,” said Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino as reported by the Premier League website.

“Our target remains the same, to get three points because that is important,” continued the coach from Argentina.

On the other hand, Manchester City is on fire. Pep Guardiola’s troops beat Bournemouth 6-1 at home in Week 11 of the Premier League, which was followed by a 3-0 victory over Young Boys in the Champions League.

“Chelsea is an aggressive team and has a good pattern of play. This will be one of our most difficult matches (in the Premier League this season),” said Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

“But I am sure the players can maintain their level of play,” said the coach with a Spanish passport.

You can watch today’s Chelsea vs Manchester City match live streaming by clicking the link following.

Head to Head Chelsea vs Manchester City:

21-05-2023 Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

01-08-2023 Man City 4-0 Chelsea (FA Cup)

06-01-2023 Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

10-11-2022 Man City 2-0 Chelsea (EFL Cup)

15-01-2022 Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Chelsea Recent Performance:

07-10-23 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

21-10-23 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

28-10-23 Chelsea 0-2 Brentford (Premier League)

02-11-23 Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn (EFL Cup)

07-11-23 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Manchester City Recent Performance:

21-10-23 Man City 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

26-10-23 Young Boys 1-3 Man City (Liga Champions)

10-29-23 MU 0-3 Man City (Premier League)

04-11-23 Man City 6-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

08-11-23 Man City 3-0 Young Boys (Liga Champions)

Score Prediction:

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City