Suara.com – The 2023 U-17 World Cup, a long-awaited prestigious tournament, will be held soon. This year, Indonesia has the honor of being the host to welcome the 24 countries that will compete in this competition.

The U-17 World Cup tournament will take place from 10 November to 2 December 2023 and will be held in four different cities, namely Solo, Jakarta, Surabaya and Bandung.

Manahan Stadium, Solo, will host the opening ceremony and final match of the highly anticipated U-17 World Cup.

Apart from Manahan Stadium, the three other stadiums that will be used in this tournament are Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta, Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung Regency, and Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya.

Of course, you want to take part in this spectacular event. So, here is a guide on how to buy tickets for the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Buying tickets for the 2023 U-17 World Cup is very easy, as long as you follow the steps correctly.

You can do it anytime and anywhere, either via your smartphone or personal computer.

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official ticket sales site at www.tickets-u17worldcup.com.

2. Select the option “Buy Tickets.”

3. Select the match you want and determine the location.

4. Choose a ticket package that suits your needs. There are three types of ticket packages available:

– Regular One Day Ticket: This package is intended for one spectator for one match.

– Family Package: This package can be used by 2 to 4 spectators for one match.

– Stadium Package: This package is intended for one spectator who wants to watch all the matches in one stadium during the group stage.

5. Once you have chosen the appropriate ticket package, you can choose the seat category you want, with varying prices. After that, click “Order Now.”

6. Don’t forget to fill in your personal data according to your identity. Then, select your preferred payment method. Once payment is complete, you will receive an e-ticket via the email address you provided.

7. Your ticket barcode and seat information will be available H-7 before the game starts.

By following the steps above, you will be ready to enjoy the exciting matches of the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the football history that will be carved in our homeland. Hopefully this guide is useful for you, and enjoy this historic moment!