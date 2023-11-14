Suara.com – The number of cellphone shipments throughout the third quarter (Q3) 2023 in Indonesia experienced an increase driven by the large number of low-cost smartphone launches.

According to data from Counterpoint, compared to the same period last year, the number of smartphone shipments in Q3 2023 has increased.

“On a YoY (year on year) basis, smartphone shipments were slightly better, up 3 percent,” said Counterpoin Senior Analyst, Febriman Abdillah, at the Indonesia Gadget Awards 2023, held by Gizmologi and Gadgetdiva, Tuesday evening (14/11/2023).

According to him, the increase was due to the number of new model launches being greater than last year.

Compared to the same period the previous year, the number of smartphones launched increased by around four percent.

Based on price levels, the number of cheap smartphones dominates the market.

Q3 2023 smartphone deliveries are based on prices submitted by Counterpoint at the Indonesia Gadget Awards 2023, held by Gizmologi and Gadgetdiva, Tuesday night (14/11/2023). (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)

Smartphones are in the lower middle class or with an average of under 200 US dollars (Rp. 3 million).

From Counterpoint data, cheap smartphones are dominated by Xiaomi with the models Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12, Redmi A2, and also Infinix with the models Smart 7, Hot 30i and Note 30.

The highest increase in shipments was for smartphones in the price range of 400 to 599 US dollars (Rp. 6 million to Rp. 9 million).

The increase in this line of smartphones reached 12 percent, dominated by Oppo and Vivo, through the Oppo Reno8 T 5G and Reno 10 5G, as well as the Vivo V27 and V29 5G.

Meanwhile, high-end cellphones or flagship models actually experienced a decline compared to the same period last year, by 4 percent.

“Apart from the launch of several new models, various forms of promotion from manufacturers have also triggered high smartphone shipments,” he concluded.