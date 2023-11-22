OpenAI, sensational return: Sam Altman back at the helm after the employee revolt

It thundered so much that it rained. OpenAIthe company that created the ChatGpt artificial intelligence, announced that it had achieved a agreement for the return of Sam Altman (who had in the meantime moved on to the helm of Microsoft) as CEO with a new board of directors. “We have reached an agreement in principle for the return of Sam to OpenAI as CEO”, supported by a new board of directors composed of Bret Taylor as president, Larry Summers e Adam D’Angelo. After the unexpected news of the dismissal, the employees of the leading company in Silicon Valley for artificial intelligence they had threatened the mass resignation with a real “class-action” which involved more than 500 current staff members.



The employees have repeatedly asked for the reinstatement of Altman e Brockman (co-founder and former president of OpenAi, also ousted, ed.) and the resignation of the entire Board of Directors. In the “protest” letter the employees stated that “Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees at this new subsidiary should we choose to join”. Employees who signed the letter accused the company’s board of jeopardizing their jobs and undermining the company’s mission, while also rejecting the idea that OpenAI was moving forward in AI too quickly without worrying about safety.

The reasons behind the dismissal of OpenAi CEO Sam Altman

From the Board of Directors’ statement following the ouster of the co-founder and CEO, the reasons released were based on the “Lack of transparency in Altman’s communications with the company”. OpenIA had appointed Altman’s place Emmett Shear. Former CEO of Twitch ended up in the storm in recent days because he was accused of having posted messages in the past praising rape culture and evoking imaginary Nazi world domination.

Emmett Shear in the storm for posts about Nazis and rape

In a post on X, published in the summer, Shear wrote: “The Nazis were true evil, but I would rather have the Nazis run the world forever than make heads or tails of the end of all values“. Some tweets referenced sex and rape, including one, written in response to a follower, in which Shear claimed that he believed “40 to 60 percent of women” entertain sexual fantasies related to rape. other Shear seems to welcome the idea of ​​being CEO with little enthusiasm. “Most CEO jobs – he had always written on X – are automatic. There are decisions you can’t change“. This case risks immediately compromising his new career, also because two thirds of the employees adored Altman and do not seem to have accepted the idea of ​​working for a replacement.

