If you are trying to use ChatGPT without success, it is not your computer or Internet connection. The famous OpenAI conversational chatbot It doesn’t work and is down. The information has been compiled by the American company itself, which has identified the origin of the problem and assures that it is working on a solution. Let’s see the details.

The service status page notes that the outage is a result of a bug in the ChatGPT API. When we talk about API, remember, we are referring to the mechanism that allows the chatbot to work on the user interface available on chat.openai.com, as well as the one used by external developers in their apps.

The ChatGPT error message

When trying to use ChatGPT, the system displays different error messages. One of them, translated from English, says that “something seems to have gone wrong” and invites those affected to contact the OpenAI help center in case the problem persists. The tool also warns of “exceptionally high demand.”





The training process of the models that give life to ChatGPT, GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, as well as the inference process, are developed in the Azure infrastructure provided by Microsoft. We do not know exactly what problem is affecting the chatbot, but we do know that the episode does not seem to be affecting Bing Chat, which works normally.

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has become the most popular conversational chatbot in the world. The arrival of the tool is considered by many in the technology industry as a significant event that has fueled a race to lead the development of artificial intelligence in which large companies participate.

Developing.

