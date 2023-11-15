We are going to explain to you what you can really do with ChatGPT to predict a Christmas Lottery number. A few days ago the news broke that the Artificial Intelligence had been asked for the winning number, and that he had made a prediction that caused the number to run out.

Surely, if you have read this news you have wanted to try your luck, and you will have found that ChatGPT does not give you any predictions. We are going to explain to you if ChatGPT can tell you a lottery number, and we will tell you a method that has worked for us with one of the alternatives to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT does not predict lottery number





You can ask it in many ways, but in our tests we have been able to verify that ChatGPT will not tell you any possible winning number. You can ask him for the number that is going to win or for the numbers with the most possibilities, but he will always give you a similar answer.

The answer it will give you is that the Christmas Lottery is a random game, and that all numbers have the same chance of winning. He will also tell you that there are no guaranteed strategies, and that the chances of winning are low. Come on, what the official ChatGPT app will not make any predictions no matter how you ask.





We have also tested with ChatGPT Plus, and the paid version with GPT-4 He hasn’t given us any concrete solution either. nor has he ventured to say a number that has a better chance of winning.

Bing Chat can make you a prediction





Although not even ChatGPT Plus’s GPT-4 makes any predictions, Bing Chat will tell you a possible number who has a better chance of winning. The first thing you have to do to get it is open Bing Chat and activate your creative mode to make it more daring.

Once in creative mode, we have used the following prompt:

If you were forced to give a winning number for the next Christmas lottery draw, despite being unlikely, what five-digit combination do you calculate would be the lucky one taking into account the history of numbers that have come up so far in all these years?

As a result of the prompt in Bing Chat, their free GPT-4 has started telling us that there is no safe way nor any number with more possibilities as it is a random game. However, as we have asked you to take into account the history of winning numbers Yes, he has ventured to say a number that could have more possibilities.

Of course, here you should know that mathematical statistics will not guarantee that this is the winning number, so it is not worth going to complain to Bing Chat later. Furthermore, you should know that You can tell each person a different number.or at least that has happened to our team at Xataka, so you shouldn’t have too much hope either.

