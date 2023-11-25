We bring you a list of 17 alternatives to ChatGPT, a series of artificial intelligence chatbots with which you can chat to ask them all kinds of questions or ask them to do whatever you want. Because ChatGPT is the most popular chatbot, but it is certainly not the only one.

We’ve tried to make most of these AI-based chatbots generic, just like ChatGPT, although we haven’t been able to avoid the temptation to include some that are more specific to specific tasks. Even if you are a cat lover you will have one last surprise at the end.

These are the AIs that we have collected, and we consider them to be the most important. But as we always say in these types of articles, if you think we have left something important out, we invite you to say your suggestion in the comments section. Thus, all readers will be able to benefit from the knowledge of our community of xatakeros.

Bing Chat





This list can only start with Bing Chat, which is the artificial intelligence created by Microsoft based on GPT-4. Essentially, what you have is a free version of ChatGPT Plus for which you only need a Microsoft account. Besides, is connected to the Internetso you can ask him questions for which it is necessary to connect.

The answers are usually not as extensive as those on ChatGPT, although their results are more up to date. Plus, you have DALL-E 3 on Bing Chat, which means you can also ask it to make drawings for you. All this completely free.

Google Bard





The search engine company also has its own artificial intelligence chat, based on the LaMDA model designed by themselves. Google Bard has a different engine but is very similar to ChatGPT in features, and also is always connected to the internet like Bing Chat, although it differs in that it cannot create images.

But you will be able to generate all types of textual content and chat with it. In addition, it has particular options such as share an answer generating a link To her. You also have options to modify it, with buttons to make it shorter, longer, simpler, professional or informal.

LLaMA 2





LLaMA is conversational artificial intelligence created by Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, and LLaMA 2 is its latest version. It is open source and you can download it to your computer to use it locally, but there are also different pages that allow you to try it online, such as Hugging Face.

This model stands out because it improves the way of reasoning your responses and interacting with the user. Does not offer the possibility of connecting to the Internetso its knowledge extends until March 2023. But its main problem is that it is still in the development phase and does not have an official website, so you have to settle for those created by third parties.

LuzIA





LuzIA is an artificial intelligence chatbot created to be used in WhatsApp, so you can have chats with her. You can send it written texts or voice notes with your prompts, and in addition to written responses you can also ask it to draw things, and it can even transcribe audios.

Although it is not the only one, it is one of the first and best artificial intelligence bots for messaging applications, and it has also been ported to Telegram in case you prefer this app. All in all, you can use this AI both on mobile and in the desktop versions of these two messaging apps.

POE





Poe is not an alternative to ChatGPT, but rather offers several alternatives in one. It is an artificial intelligence system from Quora, which gives you access to multiple AI languages, from GPT-4 to many others that are somewhat less known. The only thing you will need is to register on their website.

Once registered, you will go to a screen where you have different bots available, each of them being a different AI. Some are official, and others are creations of other users to adapt artificial intelligence to specific needs.

YouChat





It is a conversational chat based on ChatGPT, with the option of being able to use GPT-4 in exchange for a subscription. It is created by the You.com search engine, which has been transformed to use it by default, so it is more of a conversational search engine with artificial intelligence connected to the Internet.

It has many similarities with Bing Chat, since it adds the sources it has used to the results. Additionally, this chat learns from its interactions with you to improve results, and can integrate with apps and services, such as Reddit and Wikipedia, to personalize responses.

AnonChatGPT





It is a model based on GPT-3, a slightly outdated version, since the current ChatGPT uses GPT-3.5. However, what it offers is power use ChatGPT without any account or anything like that, making everything pretty anonymous.

The idea is very good, although It is a website with advertising, and shares with ChatGPT the disadvantage of not being connected to the Internet. Additionally, you can only have one conversation, and the ones you made in the past are not saved in any history. Also, it doesn’t seem to be as accurate as others.

Perplexity AI





This is another artificial intelligence chatbot Conected to internet, so you can ask him both general questions and others related to more current topics. When it generates a response based on Internet content, it will also show you the link to the sources it has used.

The biggest advantage of this AI is that it does not require you to register to use it, and like ChatGPT it also works with OpenAI technology. However, if you want to use more advanced models like GPT-4, you will have to register and use a paid account.

Character AI





This is a page where you can create chatbots using AI, and interact with those created by other users. What it aims to do is allow you to create characters so that later, when you interact with them, the AI ​​responds to you with a particular personality.

Therefore, it allows you to create a personalized ChatGPT alternative, although good answers are no longer sought here as much as the entertainment of the different characters that can be created. In its library you will find everything from AIs based on real people created by the community to more fantasy ones.

Aria





Opera Aria is an artificial intelligence chat integrated directly into the Opera browser. It is based on OpenAI’s GPT technology, and is available in both desktop and Android versions. As for its functions, you can ask questions, ask it to explain things to you, and practically everything you can also do with ChatGPT.

GPT4All





GPT4All literally means GPT for everyone, and it is a program that you can download to any computer with Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS to be able to have a local GPT model. In fact, you can download different models with different behaviors and response types.

All this being an open source project and totally free. First you install the program, and then you choose which model you want to download. Once you do it, that’s it, you can now have your own ChatGPT on your computer.

Socratic





This is a ChatGPT alternative specifically trained for help students learn and do homework of the main subjects, from physics and chemistry to literature or poetry. It uses Google image recognition to be able to point to a mathematical formula and identify it, and then help you with the answer.

In this case, the AI ​​does not have a web version, but you will have to directly use it through your mobile by installing one of its official applications. Socratic includes most middle and high school subjects.

Chatsonic





Chatsonic is another specialized AI, in this case it has been created to create journalistic, marketing or research content, in addition to other professional fields such as customer service. You must register to use it, and although it is a paid service, you will be able to try it for free.

Despite his professional orientation, you will also be able to ask him more generic questions. It also has options such as dictating your prompts by voice or generate images through artificial intelligence.

Jasper Chat





It is an artificial intelligence chat created for Help content creators and professionals. It has a free starter trial, but then you’ll have to subscribe and pay if you want specific features like creating content with its SEO mode or having a higher character limit.

For the rest, it specializes in creating texts, and to do so, you first have to choose the type you want to create, and it will make its suggestions. You can also add a text that you have written and translate it, or make modifications taking into account your way of writing. He can even create images with the ideas you’ve given him.

StableLM





It is an alternative to ChagGPT open source, and that comes from Stability AI, the startup responsible for Stable Diffusion AI to generate images. It is a new language model trained in a very different way from GPT, and which is currently in the development phase.

Being in the development phase, Their answers are still not up to par with the competition., and he invents quite a few things. However, this is just a first step that will interest Open Source lovers, since its entire code is on its GitHub profile. To test it, you need to access it through Hugging Face, click on Deploy and click on the option to launch it in Spaces.

Claude





Claude is one of ChatGPT’s main competitors, and is always updating to surpass GPT in each new generation. Above all, what it usually surpasses GPT in is the tokens, in the amount of text it can generate, although that does not mean that it is better in everything, and in our tests it seemed quite cautious and formal.

This chatbot shares some limitations with ChatGPT, such as not being connected and not being able to tell us data such as the date or time. Its greatest advantage is the length of the texts it accepts, and Its disadvantage is that it still requires an invitation to be able to test it. Of course, you can try it within Poe whenever you want and for free in the first version of it.

CatGPT





And we end up with CatGPT, which is not a typo but a real chatbot. It is based on the same model as ChatGPT, but has been trained to make it seem like you’re talking to a cat instead of with a person when interacting with the AI.

It can respond to you with meows, purrs and cat GIFs. No, it won’t help you do your class homework, but it will surely make you laugh occasionally.

Cover image | Photo by Matheus Bertelli

