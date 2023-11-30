A year ago, on November 30, 2022, the famous ChatGPT was launched, marking the beginning of what is considered the key year and the consumer-facing boom of artificial intelligence.

With 100 million weekly users, according to OpenAI figures, this chatbot has been used in all types of areas and sectors, and generative artificial intelligence It is considered the most influential platform since the arrival of the iPhone in 2007.

Its impact on society is undeniable, becoming a viral phenomenon in a matter of days and attracting millions of users. This generative AI tool has demonstrated the power of this technology, but Its success has also exposed the vulnerabilities of this novelty.

Concerns about misinformation, scams and discrimination have arisen, bringing to the table the ethical problems that go hand in hand with artificial intelligence. ChatGPT’s ability to generate compelling, highly human-like language has also made it easier to create false and misleading information.

ChatGPT is one year old but there is still a lot to do and improve

This first year of ChatGPT has been crazy and deserves to be mentioned in the books to demonstrate the power of artificial intelligence —and it is only a chatbot—.

Despite the fears of many, the reality is that technology has become part of everyday life, and next year could bring changes, such as the inevitable and necessary regulation of artificial intelligence — although it is likely to be delayed until 2025. .

As ChatGPT and other generative AI become integrated into the routine of many, it is expected that all those big problems hidden behind it will slowly be solved and the population is more aware of the power it has for both good and bad.

The second year of ChatGPT will undoubtedly be crucial to establish standards in human behavior in its use and to solve all these challenges that have become more than clear during 2023.