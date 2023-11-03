Charlie Sheen (cordonpress)

Actor Charlie Sheen reflects on the controversy that was created when his daughter joined OnlyFans.

Time can often heal wounds and change perspectives. This is certainly the case of Charlie Sheen, an actor whose life changed drastically after leaving the series Two and a Half Men, following his controversial behavior. Furthermore, in 2022 he reacted very negatively to the news that his daughter Sami Sheen joined the OnlyFans platform, blaming his ex-wife Denise Richards in part. However, time has allowed for a reassessment of the situation and a deeper understanding.

These are his words.

“I had a knee-jerk reaction because of the reputation that preceded it. I was like: Oh, this can only go wrong. That goes against my normal approach to things, but I think when your daughter is involved, she presents herself as a completely different set of alternative circumstances. She is doing this and it can only be a much more successful and enjoyable experience with support from me, her mother, and others. I have to have confidence and simply know in my heart that all her virtues and all the wonders that make her come with her. I think she is incorruptible.” Charlie Sheen said.

The actor will return to television.

After his departure from Two and a Half Men, he took every opportunity to attack series creator Chuck Lorre. However, it seems that they have now made peace, as they will be teaming up again on a new project titled How to Be a Bookie. For now, we don’t have many more details, but it seems that they are waiting for the Hollywood strike to end to start filming. So Charlie Sheen’s return to television could be in the fall of 2024.

