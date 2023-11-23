One of the most shocking news this year for Nintendo fans was when the company confirmed that Charles Martinet would no longer be the voice of Mario. A few months have passed since then and it has just been confirmed when the voice actor will serve as an ambassador for the character for the first time.

As you surely know, Kevin Afghani is the person who lent his voice to the iconic Nintendo character in the new title in the saga: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, all to leave Martinet’s enormous legacy behind.

Charles will be back

Now, the one who gave his voice to the mustache for decades is preparing to debut his new role as ambassador at Nintendo Live 2024 in Japan, which will take place in Tokyo on January 20 and 21.

According to the information shared, the Nintendo event will take place at Tokyo Big Sight and will offer competitions with games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 3.

In addition, there will be small orchestral concerts of The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon so that everyone present can enjoy the music that has accompanied these franchises in recent years.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



Finally, the 2 most important surprises are that attendees will be able to try a demo of Princess Peach Showtime before anyone else! and even take advantage of the presence of Charles Martinet, who will meet with fans to take photos and say some of the best phrases of Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi.

We will continue to pay attention to find out what other news there will be at the event and we will share them with you immediately.

What do you think of this new stage of Charles Martinet at Nintendo? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente