Charles Martinet, after ceasing to be the voice of Super Mario, is already scheduled to make his first public appearance as a Mario Ambassador at Nintendo Live in Tokyo.

Last summer we learned that Charles Martinetvoice actor Mario (and Luigi, Wario and Waluigi) for 30 years (even before Super Mario 64) would stop giving voice to Nintendo’s most famous character.

It is not known if it was a decision by Nintendo or Martinet (at 67 years old he says he does not plan to retire) but, in any case, Nintendo did not want to forget about Martinet, who is a very beloved public figure.

That’s why they gave him a new role, that of “Mario ambassador”, who would travel around the world to meet Mario fans at events. And we already know what Martinet’s first public act will be after ceasing to be Mario’s voice: the Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo.

Charles Martinet will visit Tokyo in January 2024 as Mario Ambassador

Although Nintendo decided not to go to this year’s E3 (giving notice before it was completely cancelled), they have gone to many other local and international events, such as Gamescom, in addition to organizing their own events, the so-called Nintendo Live (via Nintendo Life).

Nintendo Live is an event for the public, rather than professionals, where visitors can try Nintendo games, take photos at the stands, buy exclusive merchandising and sometimes watch concerts by the Surimi Clan or Totakeke.

At Nintendo Live 2024 in Tokyo, to on January 20 and 21, 2024it has been confirmed that Charles Martinet He will go as a special guest, specifically to an event called “Mario Dojo”, where he can try Mario games or take photos.

Therefore, Martinet, who said that he did not know very well what his new role at Nintendo entailed, will go to visit the Japanese Nintendo fans who are going to this event: Martinet is recognized all over the world, and has given voice to Mario and Luigi in all video games of all versions.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and WarioWare Move It were the first games in which Kevin Afghani, his successor, acted, while possibly Martinet’s last role as Mario was, precisely, in the Super Mario Bros. movie, where he voiced the father. of Mario. How symbolic!