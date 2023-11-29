The Internet is an infinite source of information, which does not always have to be true. In fact, learning to select what may be true and what is not is essential to have a healthy and, above all, productive relationship with the network. Something that becomes especially sensitive when it comes to technology and social networks. The hoaxes are as many as the truths.

In the specific case of Android mobiles, There are a lot of supposed certainties related to the charging of your batteries that, in many cases, have little or nothing to do with reality.. Here we leave you a few myths that everyone takes for granted and they don’t have to be true at all.

Charging all night damages the battery

Depositphotos

This is one of the most frequently repeated mantras. How much truth is there in this regard, especially considering that many times not even the supposed experts agree?

Reality happens becauseMost modern devices are designed to prevent overcharging. That is, once the battery reaches its maximum capacity, the phone stops receiving power directly from the outlet. So it doesn’t have to be as worrying a practice as it is often said.

You should always let the battery discharge completely

There are some false myths related to charging an Android mobile that, in reality, are more a legacy of the past than anything else. It is already known that technology advances very quickly, and sometimes truthful information does not have the same speed to spread.

Unlike older nickel batteries, lithium-ion batteries, common in Android devices do not require a full download before recharging. In fact, it is more beneficial for these batteries to maintain a constant charge level and avoid deep discharges. This way the phone makes less effort.

Charging with a non-original charger can damage the phone

Andranik Hakobyan/Canva

Another recommendation that, at least in the case of an Android mobile, does not correspond too closely to reality.

Although it is advisable to use original or certified chargers for your Android device, The idea that a non-original charger will inevitably ruin the phone is overblown. However, the quality of the charger can affect the charging speed and efficiency, that is true.

Closing applications saves battery

Does closing apps really save battery life and protect it from crashing sooner? This is another issue on which there is usually no unanimity either. Actually, It’s not at all clear that closing background apps saves battery on Android devices.

In fact, in some cases, it can have the opposite effect. The operating system efficiently manages background applications and closing them manually can consume more power.

The best advice that can be given in this case is clear: do not believe everything that is published on the Internet, because it is not always absolute truth. Furthermore, each make and model can be different in many ways.