Not just tracks: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​latest DLC includes a new mode, new Mii outfits, and even new characters.

In addition to an enviable set of tracks, the latest update to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch has brought a lot of surprises that no one expected, among which New characters, costumes to dress the Mii and even a new mode are included which you can find in the game menu.

The new characters of the sixth DLC of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

In principle, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Track Pass for Nintendo Switch was only going to include new tracks that would be added to the existing ones. But Nintendo has decided to provide some more content to these downloadable contents adding other extra characters that have been arriving through updates, such as Birdo or Floro Piranha.

The sixth and final DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also includes new characters joining the very extensive roster already existing in the game. These are the new acquisitions:

Diddy Kong.

Funky Kong.

Peachette.

Pauline.

Some of these characters have already appeared in previous Mario Kart, such as Funky, so fans of the series will be delighted with the arrival of these new protagonists.

A new way to relax in Mario Kart

As happened with Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the game’s soundtrack has taken on epic dimensions by including lots of songs for the 96 available circuits. That is why Nintendo has decided to give it the prominence it deserves by creating a new mode in which players can listen to the songs from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

In an image that Nintendo has published of the game’s latest DLC, you can see how, in the main menu, it appears the new Music mode at the bottom to listen to the soundtrack whenever you want.

The Mii say goodbye with a bunch of new costumes

The Mario Kart Mii suits were obtained through amiibo figures and represented the main characters of the game. But this is going to change with the latest Mario Kart DLC and the presence of lots of new outfits for the Mii.

In one of the new images of the game you can see how Nintendo has added special costumes to the Mii, representing popular elements from the world of Super Mario. There will be a total of 17 and, for the moment, the following have been revealed:

Cheep Cheep. Dolphin. Castle. Interrogation Block. Marchimota. Bird. Toadette. Flower Piranha. Daisy. Diddy Kong – The Best Of Diddy Kong. Funky Kong. Peachette. Pauline. Kamek. Floruga.

The new and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​latest Extra Track Pass DLC will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 9, 2023. Remember that if you have Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pass, you can download the Extra Tracks Pass for free at no additional cost.