In case you didn’t know the concept, the “fourth wall” is by definition precisely the invisible wall that exists between the characters in, for example, a movie and the viewers. Wall that some of these characters sometimes break, a good example being what Deadpool does in the movies and in his comics. Something that a character from Baldur’s Gate 3 also does, who in one scene realizes that nothing that happens to him is real and that it is part of a video game.

This is a scene starring Karlach, in which he realizes that his actions are manipulated by the player, which has not gone unnoticed by the community. This interaction with the character has led many players to admire the developers, but for others it has led them to delve deeper into various topics and even have tiny existential crises.

You can read: Diablo 4 fans claim that new skin looks like it came from an adult catalog and is too expensive

Even ask if you’ve manipulated game characters before

If you don’t know the story of the game, I tell you that among the characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, Karlach has been a fan favorite since the game’s launch. And despite a dark past, where her heart has technically been replaced by a hellish machine, she remains optimistic. But there is one scene in particular where she breaks down, as she realizes that nothing she is doing is real and that she is immersed in a video game. (Activate subtitles and Spanish translation)

And using a technique he has learned, Karlach searches into the player’s soul, allowing him to detect lies just by looking into the eyes. However, when he looks directly at the camera, what he sees are the player’s eyes instead of the character he controls. This allows her technique to work perfectly, as she glimpses beyond the confines of the game in which she is trapped.

This is how he asks: “Do you know how this all ends? You, me, this adventure?”, adding: “You talk as if you know, but you don’t know, they know. And I think now I know it too. “I want to know what’s coming, I want to know how this will end. Have you done this before?” Karlach even laments her status as a video game character, expressing jealousy towards the player saying: “I’m so jealous. I’m trapped here, forever here. In these tangled lines, in these hundred hours, or less, or more.”

You can see the moment in the following videos, the second with all the options for possible interactions. (Activate subtitles and Spanish translation)

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord