Notice: One Piece Chapter 1098 Spoilers

The new chapter of One Piece has offered a good amount of information that fans have received with open arms. Still inside the past Same to youEiichiro Oda has provided information about a new threat that, although it has not yet emerged today, is likely to do so in the future.

And this threat is not an enemy as such, but a disease: Saphire Scale. This condition causes its wearer to develop a type of blue stone when exposed to natural light, both solar and lunar. This means that those who suffer from this ailment must be hidden at all times.

This Saphire Scale was the reason he died Ginny and the main threat of his daughter Bonney. Furthermore, the doctor who observed her confirmed that it is a lethal disease with a fairly short life expectancy. Obviously, we know that Kuma’s adopted daughter manages to survive the disease, and everything indicates that the main reason is the Akuma no Mi that she ate at some point.

It is likely that by the next episode we will know this reason and, consequently, the possible awakening of Bonney’s devil fruit. Until now, we know that the pirate has the Toshi Toshi no Mi, a fruit that allows the user to manipulate the ages of people or objects. Now we just have to wait for chapter 1099which will arrive in two weeks after Eiichiro Oda’s well-deserved rest.

