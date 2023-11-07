Stephen King fans receive a cold splash after learning that, despite rumors of renewal in 2022, Chapelwaite will not continue.

Among the adaptations of the soap operas and more recent Stephen King stories, Chapelwaite It is probably among the most interesting. The serie is based on the story Jerusalem’s Lot contained in the book The Threshold of the Night.

After his wife dies, Charles Boone, a weary captain, moves his family to his former home, Preacher’s Corners, in Maine. There, he must face his murky family past.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

EPIX premiered this adaptation of Stephen King, with Adrien Brody playing Charles Boone. Chapelwaite was released in 2021 and received a fairly positive reception.

In 2022, fans of the Stephen King adaptation began to witness renewal rumors that led them to assume that the series would see a second season on EPIX, although the platform made no announcement. However, it seems that these rumors never had an official basis.

There will be no season 2 of the Stephen King adaptation

In view of the fact that there is still interest in season 2 of Chapelwaite, the showrunner of the series, Jason Filardihas addressed the rumors on Twitter (X) to confirm that, indeed, season 2 has not prospered.

“I’m afraid Captain Boone’s story ends on that worn-out sandy beach in Maine. There will be no second season. Thanks to all the Chapelwaite fans!”

Despite everything, Stephen King has a lot of adaptations of his novels and books compilations on the way. One of the most notable, of course, is Salem’s Lot, which will have a new remake very soon.

The King of Terror continues to be an inexhaustible source of material for films and series that, whether horror or suspense, dazzle the public, although sometimes the quality leaves much to be desired, as happened with the umpteenth film by The corn boys.

If you haven’t seen this Stephen King adaptation yet, you have Chapelwaite available on HBO Max and Disney+.