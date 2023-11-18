Suara.com – The Maluku Regional Police named the Head of East Taniwel District, West Seram Regency (SBB), Royke Marthen Madobaafu as on the Wanted List (DPO) after being named a suspect by investigators from Sub-Directorate IV PPA Ditreskrimum.

“We have named the suspect Royke Marthen Madobaafu as the DPO. And yesterday, November 16 2023, the Resmob unit departed to distribute the DPO sheets,” said Director of Criminal Investigation at the Maluku Regional Police, Police Commissioner Andri Iskandar, in Ambon, Saturday (18/11/2023).

DPO sheets with number: DPO/03/XI/2023/Ditreskrimum Polda Maluku dated 03 November 2023, have also been distributed in various areas in SBB. Such as in the Taniwel Police area, East Taniwel Police, East Taniwel Subdistrict Office, Maloang Village, Niniari Village, West Seram Regent’s Office, Waipirit Harbor to the DPO’s residence and others.

Apart from distributing DPO sheets, the Resmob team also coordinated with all related parties, including police officers in these areas.

“The team has coordinated with members of the Taniwel and East Taniwel Police and at the same time submitted a DPO sheet to them to help find the suspect,” he said as reported by Antara.

Apart from the police, coordination was also carried out with the Secretary of the East Taniwel Subdistrict, Frangki Ahiyate, as well as with the Satpol PP at the SBB Regent’s office.

He also asked all elements of society who know the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the nearest police officer.

“We urge the suspect to properly surrender himself to the police,” he asked.

The suspect, Royke Marthen Madobaafu, is suspected of having had sexual intercourse with a minor on July 9 2022. This case was only then reported to the Maluku Regional Police on July 20 2023.

The crime scene (TKP) in this case is on Jalan Trans Seram, Mount Malintang Piru, West Seram District, precisely around the area of ​​the SBB Regency DPRD Building. The suspect molested and had sexual intercourse with the victim in his car.