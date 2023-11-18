We don’t know how much we depend on a service until it stops working or has problems. It happens every time WhatsApp goes down that we cannot communicate with our loved ones, friends or professional contacts. However, that is nothing compared to when the main payment system falls of Spain to process credit card payments.

A ruling that is still being studied has left Visa and Mastercard credit cards without service in shops, restaurants and any type of business in almost all of Spain. This is because the system RedSys that processes payments with this means stopped working around 1:10 p.m.

What a priori seemed like a specific failure of some POS terminals in various stores in our country is actually a more serious failure than one might think. Users are mass reporting the incidence to the entity that issued your credit card, but the reality is that they can do little about it.

A fall at an inopportune time

The RedSys crash It is still active at the moment and it is not possible to pay by card in much of our country. The problem comes at a vital time for businesses that are immersed in the days leading up to Black Friday that will culminate next Friday with a shower of offers.

Obviously, this problem will be solved by that time, but it does not help a battered economy that the main payment system stops working on a Saturday morning, a day with great commercial activity in many places, from supermarkets to restaurants, passing through shops. all types.

The official RedSys account on X (formerly known as Twitter), has not published any statement on the matter despite the fact that there are hundreds of messages about it on Elon Musk’s social network. It is difficult to understand why social networks are still not used to quickly warn of the existence of problems.

Resolved a few minutes ago

Although RedSys has not commented on its social networks, some journalists have been able to obtain information about it and have confirmed both the existence of the problem and the solution.

According to Javier Ruiz (@Ruiz_Noticias)the system returned to work around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The message it published was the following:

“URGENT: THE REDSYS BANK PAYMENT SYSTEM RECOVERED TO 100%

Users have registered problems when paying by card at POS terminals and withdrawing money from ATMs throughout the morning.

The system returns to normal operation.”