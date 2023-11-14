Little joke with the jokes that endanger the integrity and lives of others: what happened at a screening in India is very serious.

Salman Khan He is one of the undisputed idols of Bollywood at the moment, and he should be enjoying the success of his new film, Tiger 3. Instead, the actor has had to take to Twitter (X) to reprimand “fans” who are putting others in danger.

And some followers of the actor have been dedicated to lighting firecrackers and fireworks inside movie theaters while his films are projected, specifically waiting for him to appear on the screen.

What happened in a cinema Malegaon, Maharashtraduring a screening of Tiger 3, could have cost someone their life due to the avalanche of people caused by the detonations, or due to rocket impacts, smoke inhalation, etc.

Almost two minutes pass of detonations, sparks and smoke that forced the cinema to stop the projection. Some fans cheered the action, while others fled in terror towards the exit of the room.

Police investigate incident at Tiger 3 screening

As reported by Daily Mail, the authorities of Maharashtra are actively investigating those involved in the “nice” joke that could have gone further.

They can be charged with offense under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause hurt) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

As we say, Salman Khan himself has taken to social media to beg those individuals to stop lighting pyrotechnics inside movie theaters, something that already happened in 2021 in the film Antim: The Final Truth.

“I have heard about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let’s enjoy the movie without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

At the moment, the identities of the characters who have caused chaos in the cinema have not been made public.

It’s already bad that there is the typical small group that goes to the cinema to talk loudly during the screening, so that some unpresentable people can ruin our lives by being funny with the pyrotechnics.