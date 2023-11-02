loading…

Foreigners are leaving the Gaza Strip in droves via the Rafah crossing. Photo/Al Jazeera

RAFAH – When Fady Abukhousa traveled to the Gaza Strip a few weeks ago from Australia, he never imagined the nightmare scenario he would experience.

He, his wife Amani, and their two young children, Mohammed and Yazan – all Australian citizens – were visiting family in the besieged enclave.

Abukhousa left early, returning to Sydney at the end of September, leaving his wife and children behind. Now, they are trapped in a blockaded enclave amid Israel’s devastating bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip. Other members of his family who are not Australian citizens are also trapped, including his mother and brother.

Returning to Sydney, Abukhousa said he was shocked by the pace of conflict and destruction, while waiting to hear from his family once again.

“The situation is very bad,” he said.

“It’s very difficult,” Abukhousa told Al Jazeera, adding that his children, aged seven and 10, cannot sleep at night because of the incessant bombing.

Since he learned that the border connecting Egypt with the Gaza Strip was temporarily opened on Wednesday to allow a number of seriously injured people and foreign nationals to exit, Abukhousa has been trying desperately to contact his family.

His wife and children, along with about 500 other people, were on a list of foreigners and dual nationals who the Gaza Border and Crossings Authority said it had contacted early Wednesday, urging them to leave for the Rafah border crossing.

But because of a communications blackout that Israel reimposed in Gaza overnight, Abukhousa doesn’t know if they got the news, as he hasn’t heard from them in two days.

His situation is emblematic of the ongoing challenges in removing people from Gaza from Israel’s bombardment of the strip following Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7.