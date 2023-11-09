If you have the choice between a) paying a fine or b) not paying a fine, most people will still choose the second option, even if they think the fine is justified. And especially if challenging is without risk and requires no effort. That is why agencies that challenge fines for free are very popular and profitable, but something is about to change.

Earlier this year we wrote about the agencies that fight a traffic fine on your behalf. They earn their money from the legal costs compensation that the government pays out: the government must pay this agency for the hours worked if the fine turns out to be unjustified. Consulting firms sometimes sent invoices of more than a thousand euros to contest a fine.

Less compensation for agencies that challenge fines

The AD reports that the compensation will be reduced by no less than 75 percent from January 1, 2024. However, the amendment is not yet complete, because the Senate still has to vote on it on December 19. It appears that a number of agencies have already stopped contesting fines ‘free’. There would still be five major parties left.

One of the agencies told the AD that it – of course – does not agree with the new legislation: ‘However, the legislation and regulations regarding traffic fines are complex. (…) Many citizens do not know how that works.’ Now people with a fine suddenly have to go to the hearing themselves, which would make appealing complex and time-consuming.

Is the government actually getting busier?

According to the agency, companies that challenge fines act as a filter: ‘Cases with no chance of success are not processed in advance. If this filter disappears, fined road users will increasingly initiate proceedings themselves, resulting in an excess of unsuccessful proceedings before the courts.’