Mario Kart 8 Deluxe version 3.0.0 has a number of changes and adjustments to balance and characters that were not mentioned in the official patch notes. But now and thanks to new information, we have them in detail.

Nintendo threw the update of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe number 3.0.0 on Switch for the newly announced Extra Tracks Pass 6, but the full Mario Kart 8 experience with the new pack had unannounced changes.

The new version of what is still the best-selling Nintendo Switch exclusive had changes in aspects that may not have been expected and now these balance adjustments have been discovered.

The fans got to work to see what has changed in the vehicles and also what we have around the new characters Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette.

Apparently, Mario Kart Blog were the first to publish these changes and balance adjustments. But the icing on the cake has been the work of Meester_Tweester, who has compiled them in a readable and orderly way.

These are all the Changes and adjustments in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update 3.0.0 that Nintendo did not include in its Switch patch:

The DLC is complete, but each circuit and cup has a better car

Changes in balance

Streetle, Landship, Pipe Frame, Varmint, City Tripper, Comet y W 25 Silver Arrow have their Invincibility stat increased by 0.25 (1 point). Standard Bike and Flame Rider’s Invincibility stat has increased by 0.50 (2 points). Wild Wiggler’s Invincibility stat has increased by 0.75 (3 points). Mach 8 and Sports Coupe’s Invincibility statistic has decreased by 0.25 (1 point). Teddy Buggy and Inkstriker’s Invincibility stat has been decreased by 0.50 (2 points). All tires except Roller, Azure Roller, Off-Road and Retro Off-Road have had their Invincibility increased by 0.25 (1 point).

New characters

Diddy Kong shares stats with Cat Peach, Inkling Girl and Aldeana, and uses a medium-sized vehicle. Funky Kong shares stats with Wario, Dry Bowser and Heavy Mii and uses a large vehicle. Pauline shares stats with Rosalina, King Boo and Link and use large vehicles. Peachette shares stats with Peach, Daisy, Birdo and Yoshi and uses a medium-sized vehicle.

As you can see, there are some balance changes to several vehicles and also some additional details about the new drivers just arriving in the game.

Now that Nintendo Switch Online has increased the number of subscribers by 2 million compared to 2022, it is a perfect opportunity to get into the racing game; even more so in his Expansion Pack.

These have been the Changes and adjustments in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update 3.0.0 that Nintendo did not include in its Switch patchDo you see any more notable ones?

