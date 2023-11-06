Pioli finds the same whistle for the first leg of the last Champions League derby, Sarri for the final between Inter and City. Two Dutch players have been designated for Inter and Napoli, who will be on the pitch on Wednesday

It will be the Spaniard Jesus Gil Manzano, at the helm of an all-Iberian refereeing team, who will referee tomorrow evening at San Siro the match between Milan and Paris Saint Germain, valid for the fourth day of group F of the Champions League: Manzano directed the match in May first leg of the Milan-Inter Champions League derby. A Polish team led by Szymon Marciniak – the referee of the Manchester City-Inter final last spring – has instead been entrusted with the match which, again tomorrow evening, will see Lazio at the Olimpico against the Dutch Feyenoord, in the group E. UEFA released a press release with the designations, which had not yet appeared on the official website 24 hours after the matches due to what was defined as a technical problem.

Inter and Napoli will be on the pitch on Wednesday. The Nerazzurri, who will play at Salzburg for group D, will be managed by Serdar Gozubuyuk, Dutch like the referee designated for the Azzurri’s match at Maradona against Union Berlin, Danny Makkelie (group C). The designated Italian referees will instead be busy tomorrow in Belgrade with Daniele Orsato – together with the assistants Carbone and Giallatini and the fourth official Fabbri – who will direct Stella Rossa-RB Leipzig (group G), while in Porto Maurizio Mariani – with Bindoni, Tegoni and Maresca – will have to referee Porto-Antwerp.

