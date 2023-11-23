loading…

Tunisian DPR Speaker Rached Ghannouchi hailed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm as the awakening of the Palestinian nation. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Chairman of the Tunisian House of Representatives (DPR) and chairman of the Ennahda Movement, Rached Ghannouchi, said the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance was a gift from the people of Gaza to the nation.

In a message sent from prison, he added that this was “a force of renewal, motivation, mobilization, revival and an example of heroism” for the nation.

Soumaya, Ghannouchi’s daughter, posted the text of the letter, which she said she received in her father’s handwriting, on her X account.

Ghannouchi said in his letter: “Palestine is the nation’s central issue, along with the Grand Mosque of Mecca. They are the center of Islamic sovereignty and the benchmark for national pride and sovereignty. These lights, the Grand Mosque and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, are the heartbeat of the nation, and every entity that disturbs the heart is a warning of danger, calling for heightened vigilance to confront this existential danger.”

Ghannouchi noted that “the liberation of Palestine is not a burden for the nation, but rather a lever for the nation, and this issue brings more benefits to those who bear it than it takes from them.”

He emphasized that the issue of Palestinian liberation “must remain the focus of meeting and separation;” adding “Palestine is a verse from the Book and a Surah from the Koran. Whoever brings it, he takes the Book, and whoever leaves it, he leaves the Book.”

Ghannouchi likened the Palestinian resistance operation on October 7 to Noah’s Flood, “submerging the whole world and rebuilding it, in a humane way, restoring everything that was rotten.”

Ghannouchi has been jailed since his arrest on April 17 by security forces after they raided his home. The court later ordered his imprisonment on charges of “inciting state security.”

On October 31, the Tunis Court of Appeal decided to increase Ghannouchi’s initial sentence to 15 months in prison instead of 12 months, in addition to a fine.

