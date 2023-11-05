Reze is one of the strongest characters in the Chainsaw Man universe.

Reze’s transformation has an atomic bomb for a head

Chainsaw Man is one of the best shonen anime in history, where one of the most interesting characters is Lady Reze, the hybrid woman of the Bomb Demon. She is an ally of the Gun Demon, the leader of a terrorist organization that seeks to destroy the world. Furthermore, she is known because she is a very dangerous girl because of her abilities, which allow her to create and manipulate explosives at will.

Another interesting thing to know about her is that comes from the Soviet Union, where she was trained as an assassin since she was a child. The tender and sweet design of her alone makes it even more unpredictable and lethal. In fact, in the manga and anime we have seen what it is capable of, although in this article we show you what are absolutely all his abilities.

These are Reze’s abilities in Chainsaw Man

Like the hybrid, it has Exclusive abilities of the Bomb Demon that others of its kind do not have. Next, we explain how they work his powers and abilitiesboth in transformation and in his human state.

Hand-to-hand combat expert

In his human form, he can hurt anyone and disassemble it quickly if necessary. His knowledge in combat is extensive and he acts very quickly in any situation that arises. At the same time, he has a great capacity for adaptation and deception. He can pretend to be an innocent and sweet girlor a passionate lover, to earn the confidence in your goals and then betray them. This is what he did with Denji, whom he seduced and then tried to kill.

Bilingual

Reze is an expert speaker of Japanese and Russian. Let’s remember that she is like a type of special agent, so his speaking is something so advanced that it is not even noticeable. It is unknown if he knows other languages, but it would not be strange if he did, given his international mission. Your command of the language allows you to infiltrate different places and communicate with your allies without raising suspicion.

Hybrid: Bomb Demon

Reze’s most fearsome power is to be a Bomb Demon hybrid. This means that he can transform between human and demon at will and has the ability to generate explosions with his body. Reze can pull a pin on her choker to transform and act like a living bomb, capable of destroying everything around him. His head can also transform into an explosive decoywhich he uses to distract his enemies or escape from dangerous situations.

explosive body

Reze can not only detonate his entire body, but also parts. Can throw bombs from your hands, or use your fingers as projectiles. He can also create internal explosions to increase his strength or speed. Some of his most impressive techniques is the torpedo transformation and the explosive propulsion, both are very lethal and can seriously injure any opponent, including powerful demons. It should be noted that his only weakness is water, which can extinguish his explosions or prevent him from transforming. Therefore, Reze avoids humid or rainy places.

Improved durability

Reze’s body is capable of withstanding the explosions he generates. without serious damage. He can also regenerate parts of his body that are lost or cut off. Also has a kind of immortality. Even if his body is destroyed or burned, he can come back to life if any part remains intact. This is because her heart is the core of her power and, as long as she keeps beating, she will stay alive.

Superhuman strength

Another interesting thing is that has superior physical strength to that of a normal human. He can lift heavy objects, break chains, or throw his opponents in the air. His strength increases when he transforms into a demon and even more so when he uses his explosions.

Indeed, Reze is one of the strongest and most dangerous enemies that Denji and his team have faced. Her powers and abilities make her one of those responsible for the most important Chainsaw Man deaths.

