They are many the unexpected turns and the characters from the past who are back in the story of the Chainsaw Man manga. Added to this is the introduction of characters of great plot weight such as Asa Mitaka, who is constantly taking turns starring with Denji himself in several of the most recent story arcs of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s most famous work.

As with the Chainsaw, Asa Mitaka has a demonic being living inside: the Yoru War Demon, one of Chainsaw Man’s most powerful demons that is characterized by its violence, its thirst for revenge and the enormous scars that cover part of its face when take control of Asa’s body, But what was the exact origin of these brands?

The following lines will include spoilers of Chainsaw Man from chapter 98 from its manga version.

Yoru and Asa Mitaka’s war scars

To know the exact origin of these scars we have to go back to the moment when Yoru first took over Asa’s body after being fatally attacked by a classmate, cutting off a part of his face. These events occurred in volume 12 of the manga, specifically in chapter 98 Chicken and War.

The War Demon, previously depicted as a species of owl, observed Asa in her last breath of life after being attacked and He offered to save her in exchange for being able to take over her body, something the girl agreed to few moments from dying definitively.

After this deal occurred what could be considered as a kind of rebirth for Asa and Yoru. The wounds that almost caused Asa’s death became enormous battle scars that Yoru still wears today every moment he appears. These brands also represent an obvious link between these two characters with such different personalities.

Yoru is probably one of the most dangerous demons and one of the most important villains we have met in Chainsaw Man. His terrifying main power consists of transforming both inanimate objects and people into weapons, something he demonstrated turning the spine of a human being into a powerful sword. It should also be noted that this demon increases its powers even more when humanity is exposed to large-scale conflicts such as wars.

