Although the successful Chainsaw Man manga currently has more than 147 chapters spread over more than 14 volumes There are many mysteries that we can find both in its main characters and in the increasingly complex plot of This fascinating and award-winning obra del popular mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto.

A question that has frequently been asked by those fans who follow this work exclusively the anime version of Chainsaw Man is What contract has the veteran Demon Hunter Kishibe made? to be considered one of the most skilled even by Makima herself. Well, this question was resolved in a scene from the International Assassins arc, which also showed us other details about this character.

The identity of the demons with whom Kishibe has made a contract

The moment when this mystery is revealed happens in chapter 61 of the manga and we discovered it thanks to Pingtsi, a secondary character who had the ability to perceive contracts of the Demon Hunters he faced. And this is what he did with Kishibe:

According to Pingtsi’s powers, Kishibe has made a contract with the demons claw, knife and needlethus positioning himself alongside Aki Hayakawa as the Demon Hunter with the most simultaneous contracts, at least, for the moment.

Pingtsi also provided a very interesting detail about Kishibe and that is that, according to his analysis, almost all of Kishibe’s body has been used to formalize these contractsso we can deduce due to this information that they are very powerful and demanding demons when it comes to formalize contracts with humans.

Unfortunately, There are not many more details about these demons. We could deduce that Kishibe’s great knife handling skills They may be related to his contract with that demon, but it is not something that Chainsaw Man’s story has delved into.

Chainsaw Man has brought back a good number of secondary characters which include hybrid weapons. However, Kishibe’s return is something that is long overdue and would be completely justified in terms of the plot if we take into account the chaos that Famine has caused when making your master plan.

