Yoru, the Demon of War, has regained his immeasurable power.

Chapter 148 of the Chainsaw Man manga reveals that Yoru has received a large power increase.

After a two-week hiatus, the Chainsaw Man manga has returned and it has done so in a surprising way, as it has brought a great chapter that foreshadows how the coming events will develop in the worksince a chaotic atmosphere has been generated after the dismantling of the Church of Chainsaw Man.

The last chapters of the manga Chainsaw Man have been full of very important revelations that have marked a before and after in the seriessince the identity of the true villain has been revealed, who plans to make his appearance sooner than previously thought, plunging the world into total darkness and perpetual chaos.

But this has not been the only interesting thing that the Chainsaw Man manga has had, since the most recent chapter has shown how Yoru, the Demon of War, has received a huge power boost which brings back into action this fearsome entity that has been seeking revenge since its appearance.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #148 of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Yoru has received a huge power boost that brings him back into action

As we have mentioned, The Chainsaw Man manga has entered a fascinating new stagesince after having revealed the true plans of Famine and the Iglesia Chainsaw Manthe situation has gotten out of control, generating a chaotic and confusing environment, since Public Security has decided to go after all the members of this sect, including Asa Mitakawho has been cornered by Yoshida.

Yoshida’s arrival at Asa Mitaka’s apartment anticipated a confrontation between the SP young man and Yoru, since Hirofumi interrupted Asa’s plans by cutting off his arm.so, obviously, the Demon of War He will be in charge of putting Yoshida in his place, who has had a very harsh stance against Asa throughout the series.

Likewise, Yoshida’s suicidal action could have left him hanging by a thread, since, after trying to kill Asa, Yoru took control of the situationachieving turn your apartment into a weapon without needing to touch itconfirming that The War Demon has received a power increasewhich is not surprising, since with all the chaos that has arisen, the fear of an imminent war has become more tangible.

Yoru seems to be very excited after recovering his great power again, since he has become so strong that he is not able to control his strength, a detail that confirms that this will be a difficult adversary for Yoshida, who is in great trouble, well, The Demon of War will test the improvements in his abilities with this young man.

Notably, Yoru had been trying to regain his power for a long time.since longs to take revenge on Chainsaw Manwho is his staunch rival, so this detail also could hint that a fight between both Demons It could be about to happen, since the Demon of War, aware of his overwhelming power, could go after the young chainsaw to settle the accounts they have pending.

Everything seems to indicate that Famine’s plan has paid offsince andThe power of Chainsaw Man and the War Demon has increased exponentiallywhich could hint that they are ready for the predestined confrontation against the Demon of Death, who will make an appearance shortly and will demonstrate why he is one of the most powerful Demons in the series.

Without a doubt, chapter after chapter, the Chainsaw Man manga never stops surprising its followers with the great development that Fujimoto has given to the current events, which have been full of all kinds of incredible moments that anticipate that the story will get more interesting.

