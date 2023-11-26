Chainsaw Man already has a cover for the next volume that will hit stores in Japan.

The cover of volume 16 of Chainsaw Man has one of its secondary characters as the protagonist

The Chainsaw Man manga has had a large number of twists in its storyand if something characterizes this award-winning work by Tatsuki Fujimoto, it is its ability to constantly surprise the reader, making the interest felt in the plot hardly decay even in its slower sections.

After the intense arc of Demon of the Fall, the manga brought back several characters from the past such as the Weapon Hybrids and one of them, Miri Sugo, appeared before Denji to the surprise of the readers of the work. He has also been the character who stars on the cover of the next manga volume which will go on sale in Japan.

Miri Sugo is illustrated on the cover of Chainsaw Man volume 16

On this occasion, the choice of Sugo is somewhat surprising if we take into account that more prominent characters such as Hirofumi Yoshida have not yet appeared in any of them. Despite this, the interesting combination of colors and excellent aesthetics of the character has made this cover one of the most striking of all:

On the cover we see the young man with the clothing he wears in this stage of the manga, preserving his human appearance and carrying the most striking element of the illustration: a huge silver sword in accordance with the character’s powers. And, as happens with Katana Man, Sugo’s hands become long swords that he uses to fight.

Shugo and many other Weapon Hybrids were first seen in the bending demon arcHowever, it has been in the most recent chapters of the manga when we have been able to learn more details about them, such as their names or that they seem to have a certain connection with the Demon of Famine, a character who has already revealed his master plan and who continues to be considered by more than one reader like the biggest enemy of this part of the work.

Regarding volume 16, there is confirmation that it will be on sale in Japanese stores on next December 4it is also known that its content will include chapters 134 to 144 of the manga. In Spain we will receive volume 15 at the beginning of December, which had the Demon of the Fall himself as the protagonist on its cover.

