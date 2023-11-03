Quanxi continues to prove that he is one of the most incredible characters in Chainsaw Man.

Chapter 147 of the Chainsaw Man manga has given a brief glimpse of Quanxi’s amazing abilities.

Join the conversation

Chapter after chapter, Tatsuki Fujimoto no para de sorprender a sus seguidoressince the manga has given a very interesting development to the current plot of the Chainsaw Man manga, as it has provided different perspectives of one of the most surprising events that this work will have in the next episodes, generating high expectations in fans.

Los The latest chapters of the Chainsaw Man manga have been packed with action and shocking revelations that will completely change the course of the plot, since recently, the identity of the true villain of the series has been revealed, anticipating a chaotic environment in which darkness will take over the world.

But this is not the only interesting thing that the manga has had. Chainsaw Mansince the most recent chapter Trajo de regreso a Quanxiwho gave a demonstration of his amazing skillshonoring its great and feared reputation.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #147 of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Quanxi once again demonstrates his great skills

As we have mentioned, everything seems to indicate that the Chainsaw Man manga is laying the groundwork for a big event which could be a turning point in the series, since various threats have arisengenerated chaos and terror everywhere, causing great confusion.

And the most recent chapters of the Chainsaw Man manga have revealed the plans of Famine, who was acting from the shadows all this time, having an indirect participation in all the chaos that the Church of Chainsaw Man has generatedsince this sect and its followers have been causing great havoc, to the point that some of them had planned carry out a major attack that would endanger the lives of civilians innocent.

This attack was prevented by Quanxi, who made a triumphant return, containing this group that planned to unleash a massacre and controlling the situation.

However, the last chapter of the manga showed part of the plans for the Church of Chainsaw Mansince many of the followers of this sect were transformed into fake Chainsaw Manso chaos took over the city again, as these hybrids tried to atacar a Denji y Nayutabut, they were stopped just in time by Quanxiwho, as usual, made an incredible entrance.

In the midst of all the chaos, Quanxi, killed several of the fake Chainsaw Man and took Denji, Nayuta and Fumiko, carrying the three of them and escaping from this place. Likewise, this was not an impediment for the prominent Demon Slayer to continue eliminating his adversaries along the wayas he gave a brief sample of his surprising abilities, living up to his great reputation.

Since its introduction, Quanxi has been one of the most interesting characters in Chainsaw Man, since Crossbow Demon hybrid showed great potentialwhich aroused the interest of fans, who were amazed by this Demon Hunter, who, once again, has once again demonstrated her immeasurable power.

At the moment, Denji’s world is in complete dangersince chaos has taken over every corner of this place, so Quanxi and members of Public Security must control the situationpreventing Denji from taking action, which suggests that Quanxi will continue to play a very important role in the upcoming events of the series, just as he has been doing.

Without a doubt, Chaos has taken over the Chainsaw Man plotso presumably, sooner rather than later, Denji will be forced to take action alongside Quanxi and the other members of Public Security who are trying to control the situation.

Join the conversation