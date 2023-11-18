It seems that Yoshida is in serious trouble.

Chapter 148 of the Chainsaw Man manga has put Yoshida in a very complicated situation.

Join the conversation

The Chainsaw Man manga is laying the groundwork for begin a new and dark stage of this storysince a chaotic environment has arisen, in which, The Church of Chainsaw Man and its members have had a great participationbeing the authors of this entire nightmare that Denji and company are experiencing, a detail that has generated a lot of confusion and uncertainty among fans.

Likewise, it seems that all the chaos that has arisen was part of the true plans of Famine and the Church of Chainsaw Man, since they have decided to take some measures before the arrival of the Demon of Death, this being the true villain that will plunge the world into total darknessplanning to wipe out all of humanity.

However, after the unveiling of these plans and all the chaos that has been unleashed, Yoshida has taken actionheading to Asa Mitaka’s apartment to stop her, anticipating a confrontation between this young man and Yoru, which seems to have left Hirofumi in an extremely complicated situation.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #148 of the Chainsaw Man manga.

Yoshida finds himself in a very compromised situation after facing Yoru

Hirofumi Yoshida has become one of the most notable characters in Chainsaw Mansince this young man has been in the middle of the action, containing the various demons that have appeared in the series, and keeping Denji from getting into some trouble, which has caused Yoshida to continually be in big trouble.

Nevertheless, Recent events in the Chainsaw Man manga have taken things to another levelsince Yoshida’s life hangs by a thread after going after Asa Mitaka, since This young woman has resisted Hirofumi’s orderswhich has triggered a confrontation that leaves Yoshida at a great disadvantage.

And it is that during this confrontation it has been revealed that Yoru has received a great increase in power, since everything seems to indicate that Famine’s plan has gone perfectlysince so much the Demon of War like Chainsaw Man have exponentially increased their abilities and all thanks to the fear of the population.

Yoru’s increase in power leaves Yoshida in a very complicated situationsince this young man is fighting a confrontation with this demon, who has not hesitated to make use of his abilities, noticing an enormous change in them, putting the young man from Public Security in great trouble who seems be shocked at the increase in power of the War Demon.

During this confrontation, Yoru has noticed that his power has improved drastically.to the point of not being able to contain it, which leaves Yoshida with very limited options when it comes to facing the Demon of War, who seems to continue getting stronger and stronger.

It should be noted that, thanks to Famine’s plan to make the population fear Chainsaw Man and fear of an imminent war has caused both demons to have an exponential increase in powerto the point that Yoru was able to turn Asa’s apartment into a sword without even touching itthis being the true extent of the abilities of this prominent demon who is back in action.

Without a doubt, Yoshida finds himself in great trouble in this confrontation against the War Demonwho seems willing to test his enormous power on this young man, who seems to have very limited options to turn this fight around, despite being a skilled fighter.

Join the conversation