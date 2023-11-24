Denji has made it clear what his feelings are for Asa Mitaka.

In the most recent chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga, Denji has revealed what he feels for Asa.

Denji’s life has not been easy at all. This is something that has been established since the first chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga. And when he thought that, finally, is going through a moment of happinesseverything collapses, making him think that he does not deserve to experience this feeling of bliss.

Denji is a young man who, from the beginning, has expressed having quite simple desires, because longs to have physical contact with a girl, experiencing a first kiss and everything that entails. However, all of her relationships so far have ended in the worst possible way, making her suffer even more.

Nevertheless, since Asa Mitaka’s introduction In the second part of Chainsaw Man, the possibility of romantic feelings between these characters has been handled, but, finally, Denji has revealed what he truly feels for the girl.

Denji finally reveals his true feelings for Asa

Everything seems to indicate that Denji was born to experience suffering in life, being belittled, used, manipulated and hurt all the time. In fact, no one seems to be genuinely interested, but rather they have had evil plans and macabre intentions.

From the beginning, Denji has made it clear that he dreams of having a romantic first kiss. However, the kisses you have experienced They have ended in the worst possible way.

One of the new characters that has been introduced in the second part of Chainsaw Man is Asa Mitaka, a girl who made a pact with the Demon of Warone of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, who lives inside and intends to regain his power to finish off Chainsaw Man.

Asa y Denji They are characters that have certain similarities. They have had a date and have even kissed, although the girl does not remember it.

And in the most recent chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga, chapter 149, Denji finally has revealed what his true feelings are for the girlmaking it clear that he is attracted to her, that he likes her.

This occurred after the revelation of Nayuta’s intentions, who claims that, being a demon, It is natural that he wants to exterminate and rule humans. At this, Denji is worried because he will lose his high school friends, but Nayuta immediately discovers that he is actually thinking about Asa.

Nayuta asks Denji if he has feelings for Asa in a somewhat childish way, to which the boy reveals that, all the girls he’s kissedyoung Mitaka is the only one who hasn’t hurt him, so he feels good and accepts that he likes him.

Can Denji find love with Asa?

As we have mentioned, Denji’s life has not been simple nor has he stood out for being particularly happy. In fact, quite the opposite, since has always known pain and loneliness, not caring about anyone. This is something very similar to what Asa has experienced, who is a girl who feels abandoned too.

Little by little, Tatsuki Fujimoto has managed to build a small romance between both characters, showing that they care about each otherdespite Nayuta’s actions to avoid a relationship.

Evidently, The world of Chainsaw Man is extremely dangerousnot to mention all the trouble that is building up to a big final battle and Asa and Denji are at the center of all of this.

A possible romantic relationship between Denji and Asa would be an uncertainty, since Yoru he will not hesitate to use the girl’s feelings to create an extremely powerful weapon, and Nayuta will not allow anyone to hurt her beloved brother, who has cared for and raised her.

Asa is not Denji’s first romantic interest, as he has already shown feelings for Makima and even Reze, the Bomb Demon hybrid. However, we all know how this all ended, so now that the boy has experienced a kiss without suffering consequences Therefore, having enjoyed a bit of happiness, it is natural that he wants to hold on to it.

We have to wait to find out if Denji and Asa can be together in this storywhich stands out for being particularly depressive and hopeless.

